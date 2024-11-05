Sabrina Carpenter Always Makes Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Feel "Incredibly Blessed"
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Before they were publicly seen together, we were dying to know if singer Sabrina Carpenter was actually dating actor Barry Keoghan. Rumors about their relationship cropped up in late 2023, and they're definitely not rumors anymore!
The pair made their *official* debut at the 2024 Met Gala, and they looked so cute together. Barry also enthusiastically supported Sabrina's Coachella performance last month, and we've been obsessed ever since. Since the two have been romantically linked for a while now, we’re taking a deeper look at their history and their chemistry.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan!
Who is Sabrina Carpenter?
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter is a 24-year-old actress and singer. Her most popular acting roles began on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017 with Girl Meets World and 2016’s Adventures in Babysitting.
Sabrina has been releasing original music since 2014, and her 2022 album titled Emails I Can’t Send landed her her first-ever top-40 chart entry. Her songs “Nonsense” and “Feather” are two of her top-listened tracks on Spotify.
Sabrina also opened for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in 2023.
Additionally, she's worked as a brand ambassador for Converse, Aeropostale, and Samsung, and launched a fragrance line in collaboration with Scent Beauty.
Sabrina was suspected to be dating singer Shawn Mendes last year, but he dispelled rumors about it very publicly in March 2023.
Who is Barry Keoghan?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan is an award-winning 31-year-old Irish actor. He’s well-known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals, and Saltburn. He has also been in several TV series, from HBO’s Chernobyl to Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air.
Barry was previously dating girlfriend Alyson Kieran since September 2021, but the pairbroke up in July 2023 after Barry started seeing success for his performance in the film The Banshees of Inisherin. An inside source close to the couple said “they’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head. As far as [Alyson is] concerned, it’s over.”
Barry and Alyson still share a young son named Brando, born in August 2022.
Is Barry Keoghan Sabrina Carpenter's Boyfriend? A Relationship Timeline
Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV
September 2023 — Sabrina Carpenter Attends NYC Saltburn Screening
In late September 2023, Sabrina attended an NYC advanced screening of Saltburn, a dark comedy film in which Barry stars. The pair was not seen together, but they were definitely in the same place at the same time.
The pair reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week at the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 show, just a week after the advanced screening.
December 2023 — Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted At Dinner
Sabrina and Barry were spotted on a casual dinner date in Los Angeles in December 2023. They weren’t quite visibly affectionate or close together in photos, but shared the same car.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
January 2024 — Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted Together After 2024 Golden Globes
Sabrina and Barry were suspected to attend the 2024 Golden Globes together to debut their relationship, but the pair ended up attending separately.The two were later spotted out and about at LA’s Luna Luna interactive art installation later in January. Eyewitness accounts said "it definitely seemed like a date.” 👀
February 2024 — Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Attend Grammys After Parties
In early February 2024, the duo was seen gettin’ cozy with each other at a Grammys after party. Someone had snapped a pic of them sitting next to each other, but it appeared they were pretty shy about showing their whole faces. Cute!
The couple confirmed their romance just around Valentine's Day with a fun-filled weekend in Los Angeles (with plenty of PDA, of course). They started out with dinner at Nobu before checking into Hotel Bel-Air. They next day, they spent time together at Sabrina's house in Hollywood and then went out on the town in style!
As much as we can tell, Sabrina and Barry are just having fun with it!
Amy Sussman and Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
March 2024 — Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Attend The 2024 Oscars
The 2024 Oscars marked Sabrina and Barry's first red carpet appearance as a couple! The pair pulled up in semi-coordinating outfits – her wearing a black sequined Tory Burch gown, him wearing a sleek black suit by Amiri.
Barry also accessorized his Oscars look with a beaded friendship bracelet (a la Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce) that spelled out Sabrina's name!
Photographed side-by-side several times, the couple also took the chance to reference their silly Grammys photo by hiding their faces for the camera. Love!
IG @sabrinacarpenter
April 2024 — Barry Keoghan Gets Spicy On Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram
On April 1, Barry left a fiery comment on Sabrina's Instagram. She posted a carousel promoting the new spring 2024 intimates collection from Skims, packed with steamy pics of her wearing pieces from the drop.
Barry's comment was "🔥🥵 barbie emoji," which is just too cute. Since Sabrina is known over social media as a Bratz doll, we love to see this brand new Barbie side!
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella
April 2024 — Barry Keoghan Attends Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Set
Barry – being the supportive boyfriend he is – was spotted in the crowd at Sabrina's Coachella weekend 1 set, and the couple shared a few cute moments even when they were apart!
Barry was seen happily snapping pictures on his phone like a proud parent during the high-energy performance. Sabrina also cutely waved to Barry from the stage, and he was definitely fangirling over it! We would be fangirling too, TBH! 🔥
After Sabrina's set, the pair was spotted together in the crowd at Ice Spice's performance alongside friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The four appeared to just be hanging out and chatting among themselves in between songs!
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue and Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
May 2024 — Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Attend The Met Gala
The couple stepped out together to attend the 2024 Met Gala. Sabrina sported a gorgeous black gown with blooming blue details while Barry's look channeled a 19th century Englishman. They posed together with their signature 'hands over the face' pose, with Barry using his hat as a shield. We are enamored by these two!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
November 2024 — Barry Keoghan Opens Up About "Special" Relationship
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan haven't historically been too clear on the nature of their relationship. Are they exclusive? Are they dating around? What's the deal? Well, Barry just let us in on how he feels about the whole thing.
The actor was a guest on The Louis Theroux Podcast, and the host outright asked if the pair was dating. Barry laughed and said, "Oh, I knew you'd do this!" Still, he elaborated, "Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented — and yeah, pretty special."
While we wait for them to officially DTR, this will do for now! 😍
Stay updated on the latest celebrity relationships & follow us on Facebook!
This post has been updated.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.