Jonathan Bailey's Newest Pictures Will Have You Giggling & Kicking Your Feet

No matter what he does, Jonathan Bailey never fails to give the general public butterflies. Whether he's laughing, gushing over cookies, or simply ~arriving~ this man is truly the people's prince. Ahead of Wicked: For Good coming to theaters on November 21, 2025, Jonathan Bailey showed up to London Fashion Week in the ultimate cozy English get-up and it's really making me crave a cup of tea (and a cuddle, TBH).

Jonathan Bailey showed up at the Burberry London Fashion week show in an all-black ensemble; a black sweater, black trousers, and a black jacket kept our favorite Bridgerton boy warm at the show. Plus a pair of black shoes, which is the perfect accessory for literally any fall outfit.

And you can't forget the black sunglasses! Not quite the slutty little glasses he went viral for this summer, but definitely close enough.

This is me staring at Bridgerton season 4, in case you were wondering.

In addition to showing up and showing out at the show, Jonathan Bailey reunited with Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton on the Netflix hit, and wore an all-black ensemble of her own.

Jonathan and Hannah revealed their favorite cookies (or, rather, their favorite biscuits) while arm in arm. "I've just got obsessed with Chocolate-Covered Custard Creams from Marks & Spencer," Hannah admits. "You have to do it, it'll ruin your life!"

"I'll trade you for a Ginger Nuts," Jonathan replies with a smile. I love a Jaffa Cake or Bourbon Creams myself but I'm open to trying any cookie at any time ;).