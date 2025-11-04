This photoshoot will leave you giggling and kicking your feet.
Um Yeah, Jonathan Bailey Is Definitely The Sexiest Man Alive
People has announced their Sexiest Man of the Year for 2025, and there is literally no better choice than Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey. The actor starred in Wicked last year, before chasing dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Rebirth this summer ahead of this month's Wicked: For Good. But no matter what kind of role Jonathan plays — an eldest brother, a scientist, a prince — he always sweeps his fans off their feet.
So, it's no surprise to us that he's been named People's Sexiest Man Alive, but apparently he's shocked! "It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd," he says of the title. "It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."
Keep reading to see Jonathan Bailey's incredible Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot for People.
"I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from," Jonathan Bailey says. "It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it."
Although the actor admits he also needs help sometimes. "I’m an overthinker. My brain goes off sometimes like the Fourth of July." And Instagram comments don't help. "I try not to [read them]. I think sometimes you get really sucked in. But it’s much rarer [now]."
Jonathan Bailey spends plenty of time in front of the camera, but how does the Sexiest Man Alive spend his days off set? "I get up, go for a walk, have coffee. Go see friends or listen to loads of music, always got headphones near me. And then maybe watch a film or maybe go to the theater."
And sometimes, he isn't alone in the theater — it's one of his go-to date spots. "I love a walk, I do love dinner, theater, films. It depends what number date," he reveals. "You know, if it’s like date 100, then like Legos, although we Brits say it singular 'Lego,' and pizza. Some of my best dates have been Lego dates."
But he also says that dating isn't all about the excitement and the fun; a good relationship goes much deeper than that. "Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost. And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on."
The romantic lead is also a family man, and reveals the last time he cried was actually because his niece was named Pupil of the Week! "I was just so proud of her. And she’s the eldest of the next gen of Baileys," he says. "And that made me well up. In fact, all my sisters, when they send pictures of their kids — I do find family does make me really emotional."
He might have some love for the next gen, but Jonathan Bailey also has some advice for his younger self. "Dude, you’re in for a ride. You’re not going to believe where you’re going to end up. It’s all going to be fine," he says. "It’ll be bumpy, but you’ll meet some amazing people. And trust your instincts because they’ve got your back."
