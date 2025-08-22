There's A Brand New 'Joseph of Egypt' Show From 'The Chosen' Studio

If you've already binge watched House of David and you can barely wait for The Chosen season 6, then I have good news for you. A brand new show from the studio behind The Chosen is coming to Prime Video! Joseph of Egypt will follow the story of Joseph in the Bible and we have all the latest news on the epic drama.

Here's everything you need to know about Joseph of Egypt, coming to Prime Video soon.

Where can I watch Joseph of Egypt? The show will be coming to Prime Video. Since we're still in the early stages of pre-production, hopefully we'll see the first episode in 2026!

How many episodes are in Joseph of Egypt? Haley Black/Pexels Joseph of Egypt will be a limited series with 8 episodes total. There's a lot that happens in Joseph's life so those 8 episodes are going to be pretty packed!

Who's in the Joseph of Egypt cast? Billy Brown/Tal Abudi/Caitlin Fisher The Joseph of Egypt cast includes: Adam Hashmi as Joseph: a boy who suffers the cruelest betrayal but winds up as Pharaoh's second in command.

as Joseph: a boy who suffers the cruelest betrayal but winds up as Pharaoh's second in command. Alexander Siddig as Jacob: Joseph's father.

as Jacob: Joseph's father. Daniel Peera as Reuben: Joseph's oldest brothers.

as Reuben: Joseph's oldest brothers. Babak Tafti as Simeon: another one of Joseph's brothers.

as Simeon: another one of Joseph's brothers. Iris Bahr as Leah: Jacob's first wife.

as Leah: Jacob's first wife. Shani Atias as Rachel: Jacob's second wife.

as Rachel: Jacob's second wife. Dakota Shapiro as Ashur

as Ashur Tannaz Shastiri as Eliuram

as Eliuram Ruben Vernier as Gad

as Gad Amir Malaklou as Judah

as Judah Moran Atias as Bilhah

as Bilhah Necar Zadegan as Zilapah

as Zilapah Matisse Ratron-Neal as Issachar

as Issachar Siya Maleki as Levi

Who was Joseph of Egypt? Adam Grabek/Pexels Joseph of Egypt will follow the titular Joseph, who was sold into slavery by his brothers. He faces countless obstacles — accusations, betrayal, prison — and winds up as second in command of all of Egypt. When a famine threatens all of Israel, Joseph is confronted with the pain of his past, and must decide how to move into the future.

