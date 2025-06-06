Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

These titles are full of summer vacation vibes & family drama.

7 Juicy Dramas To Fill The 'Sirens' Void

shows like sirens
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 06, 2025
Entertainment Editor

I only need about a day to binge watch all of Sirens on Netflix — and I wish there were more episodes to watch! If you're also craving more "summer in the Hamptons" vibes (or just more Meghann Fahy), then there are plenty of shows you can watch to fill that Sirens void. These titles might have different plots but they're all united by the most important element here: drama.

Here are 7 dramas to fill the Sirens void in your life.

1. The White Lotus — Stream on Max

the white lotus meghann fahy

HBO

Family drama, rich people drama, vacation vibes — The White Lotus has it all. Plus Meghann Fahy stars in the second season! Each installment features a new cast in a new location, but the one consistent detail is that each vacation goes horribly wrong.

2. The Perfect Couple — Stream on Netflix

meghann fahy the perfect couple

Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Speaking of Meghann Fahy, and vacations, The Perfect Couple on Netflix will also scratch that family drama itch. The story follows Amelia, whose picture perfect Nantucket wedding gets turned upside down when a dead body appears on the beach.

3. Nine Perfect Strangers — Stream on Hulu

nine perfect strangers

Vance Valitutti/Hulu

Nicole Kidman leads this thriller show, which follows, well, nine perfect strangers (including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall) on a wellness journey to uncover the deepest and darkest parts of themselves.

4. Big Little Lies — Stream on Max

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zo\u00eb Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern Big Little Lies season 3

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Sirens is full of secrets, just like Nicole Kidman's Big Little Lies. This show has murder, mystery, and beautiful California scenery. Plus, just like Sirens, it also provides plenty of commentary on womanhood in a way that'll make you rethink everything.

5. The Better Sister — Stream on Prime Video

Jessica Biel Elizabeth Banks The Better Sister

Prime Video

Devon and Simone might be at odds in Sirens, but you haven't seen anything like The Better Sister, which follows Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks). Chloe totally took over Nicky's life and relationship but nothing can prepare either of them for Chloe's husband, and Nicky's ex, to wind up dead. Check out our interview with the cast!

6. Outrageous — Stream on BritBox June 18, 2025

Outrageous Cast

BritBox

Speaking of sister drama, you won't want to miss Outrageous, which follows the scandalous (and very real) Mitford family throughout their messy, headline-making lives in the 1930s.

7. We Were Liars — Stream on Prime Video June 18, 2025

we were liars prime video show

Jessie Redmond/Prime Video

And if we're talking family secrets, nothing tops We Were Liars. The story follows Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), who can't remember what happened last summer — or who left her for dead. And since no one in her family will tell her, she's determined to figure it out for herself.

Check out The Sirens Cast Spills On That Shocking Ending for more.

