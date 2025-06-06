7 Juicy Dramas To Fill The 'Sirens' Void

I only need about a day to binge watch all of Sirens on Netflix — and I wish there were more episodes to watch! If you're also craving more "summer in the Hamptons" vibes (or just more Meghann Fahy), then there are plenty of shows you can watch to fill that Sirens void. These titles might have different plots but they're all united by the most important element here: drama.

Here are 7 dramas to fill the Sirens void in your life.

1. The White Lotus — Stream on Max HBO Family drama, rich people drama, vacation vibes — The White Lotus has it all. Plus Meghann Fahy stars in the second season! Each installment features a new cast in a new location, but the one consistent detail is that each vacation goes horribly wrong.

2. The Perfect Couple — Stream on Netflix Seacia Pavao/Netflix Speaking of Meghann Fahy, and vacations, The Perfect Couple on Netflix will also scratch that family drama itch. The story follows Amelia, whose picture perfect Nantucket wedding gets turned upside down when a dead body appears on the beach.

3. Nine Perfect Strangers — Stream on Hulu Vance Valitutti/Hulu Nicole Kidman leads this thriller show, which follows, well, nine perfect strangers (including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall) on a wellness journey to uncover the deepest and darkest parts of themselves.

4. Big Little Lies — Stream on Max Jennifer Clasen/HBO Sirens is full of secrets, just like Nicole Kidman's Big Little Lies. This show has murder, mystery, and beautiful California scenery. Plus, just like Sirens, it also provides plenty of commentary on womanhood in a way that'll make you rethink everything.

5. The Better Sister — Stream on Prime Video Prime Video Devon and Simone might be at odds in Sirens, but you haven't seen anything like The Better Sister, which follows Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks). Chloe totally took over Nicky's life and relationship but nothing can prepare either of them for Chloe's husband, and Nicky's ex, to wind up dead. Check out our interview with the cast!

6. Outrageous — Stream on BritBox June 18, 2025 BritBox Speaking of sister drama, you won't want to miss Outrageous, which follows the scandalous (and very real) Mitford family throughout their messy, headline-making lives in the 1930s.

7. We Were Liars — Stream on Prime Video June 18, 2025 Jessie Redmond/Prime Video And if we're talking family secrets, nothing tops We Were Liars. The story follows Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), who can't remember what happened last summer — or who left her for dead. And since no one in her family will tell her, she's determined to figure it out for herself.

Check out The Sirens Cast Spills On That Shocking Ending for more.