'Josephine' Trailer: Gemma Chan & Channing Tatum's Heartbreaking New Movie is an Absolute Nightmare

We know that Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan have the comedy genre under their belts (hello 21 Jump Street and Crazy Rich Asians!). But the stars are teaming up for a brand new movie called Josephine that is equal parts emotional and chilling, and it definitely won't be something you forget anytime soon.

Josephine is all about family, and leaves us questioning the lengths we'll go to protect the people we love — and what we do when that's totally out of our control. Yeah, I'm going to be thinking about this for a long time.

Here's everything we know about Josephine, in theaters December 4, 2026.

What is Josephine about? From Beth de Araújo, this movie follows eight-year-old Josephine (Mason Lily Reeves), and what happens after she witnesses a horrible crime in Golden State Park. Her parents (Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan) are horrified at what she saw, and experience the tension as they disagree whether they can promise she'll always be safe. “I have a daughter, and it has made me look at myself and the way I parent and what the connection is and how I’m communicating things,” Channing Tatum tells Variety. “This movie deals with such hard subjects, but in such a masterfully artful way. I am so proud to be in it.” “Reading [the script]… brave isn’t even the word. It was so bold,” he continues. “The swings she was taking with the style. She is really doing it. She is not trying to make a movie, she’s trying to tell a story that’s never been told. I think she did it with this movie.”

Who's in the Josephine cast? Sumerian Pictures Josephine stars Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Philip Ettinger, Syra McCarthy, and Eleanore Pienta.

Where can I watch Josephine? Sumerian Pictures After the movie opens in select theaters November 20, it opens everywhere on December 4, 2026.

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