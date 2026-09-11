Margaret Qualley's Heartbreaking New Romance Movie is Giving 'The Notebook'

Margaret Qualley isn't just starring opposite Jacob Elordi in The Dog Stars this month, she's also starring in a brand new romance movie called Love of Your Life, and it promises just as much heartbreak as it does swoon-worthy romance. Honestly, sign me up! I love a heartbreaking romance movie...I'm not sure what that says about me but I really can't seem to get enough of them.

The first Love of Your Life trailer dropped and between the cast, the plot, and the beautiful filming locations, this immediately became one of my most-anticipated new fall movies. And I think it might be yours too!

Here's everything you need to know about Love of Your Life before it premieres on Prime Video.

'Love of Your Life' is the ultimate heartbreaking romance movie of 2026. Maya (Margaret Qualley) isn't expecting to meet Charlie (Gabriel Basso), or for their connection to change the course of her life. But before long, they're caught up in a romance that sweeps them both off their feet and alters their future. But when a shocking twist leaves her feeling unsteady, Maya's suddenly faced with even more change and new opportunities — including a potential relationship with a new man (Aaron Pierre). Between major surprises that give her a new perspective, unanswered questions, and multiple love interests (not to mention all the heartbreak), this movie is low-key giving me major The Notebook vibes. I'm not mad about it. Okay honestly, even though the trailer leaves me with plenty of questions (which means it hasn't actually spoiled too much of the movie), it does give me just enough that I have to find out what happens. And I feel like that's the best kind of movie trailer!

And the 'Love of Your Life' cast has some incredible names. Prime Video The film includes some amazing names in addition to Margaret Qualley, and you can see Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson when the movie drops in October. But the best news? Not only will Love of Your Life premiere on Prime Video October 14, 2026, but it will hit select theaters on October 7, meaning some of you will get to see the movie early! Thank you Prime...

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