Pack your bags — we're going to Singapore!

Everything We Know About The New 'Crazy Rich Asians' TV Show

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Warner Bros. Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Everyone's favorite airplane movie is about to get a whole new life because a Crazy Rich Asians TV show is officially in the works over at Max. The new series, based on the 2018 movie and Kevin Kwan's 2013 novel of the same name, was just teased by HBO exec Casey Bloys in an interview with Variety, and I am on the edge of my seat!

Here's everything we know about the new Crazy Rich Asians TV show.

Is there a Crazy Rich Asians TV show?

crazy rich asians book

Amazon

Yes, we're getting a Crazy Rich Asians TV show! The story follows Rachel Chu, who joins her boyfriend Nick Young at his family home in Singapore. Turns out, Nick comes from one of the country's wealthiest families — and he's its most eligible bachelor. And now Rachel is navigating the spotlight, and all the family drama and social climbers that come with it. You can order the book here!

We needed more real estate, that was the reality,” Jon M. Chu (who directed the 2018 movie) told The Hollywood Reporter at the Oscars. “We developed the movie over and over and over again and we’re still working on a version of something that I won’t talk about now, but the TV landscape allowed us to use all the characters.”

“I don’t know if it’s in lieu of a sequel but it felt clear that every character we wanted to explore needed more room and just a movie wasn’t doing it for us,” he continued.

poster for crazy rich asians movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jon is also going to be joined by Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film. Adele exited the potential sequel movie after revealing she wasn't getting paid as much as her co-writer Peter Chiarelli (there was reportedly, like, a $700 thousand difference on their starting offers).

“You never want to be the difficult person, especially if you’re a woman,” she later said. “There’s always that fear that you’re never going to work again. But these are the lies that we’re fed: “If you work hard enough, you’ll get there! And if you don’t, it’s because you just didn’t have it. Not talking about that is the problem. Nobody wants to be the face of pay equity, but I’m glad it came out.”

“I love [Crazy Rich Asians],” she continued. “I love what it did for Asian Americans. I want a sequel. Whether or not I’m writing it or at the helm of it, I want it to do well.”

When is the Crazy Rich Asians TV show coming out?

constance wu as rachel in crazy rich asians

Warner Bros. Entertainment

After Casey Bloys told Variety some plans for 2025, he mentioned that the Harry Potter series is coming "further down the line," and Crazy Rich Asians is "in development." That makes me think we could see the Crazy Rich Asians TV show in 2026!

Is there a Crazy Rich Asians sequel?

china rich girlfriend

Amazon

Yes, there are two sequels to Crazy Rich Asians: China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. China Rich Girlfriend opens the night before Rachel and Nick's wedding, while Rich People Problems dives into all of Nick's family's, well, rich people problems.

These are genuinely some of the best books I've ever read — Kevin Kwan's writing will make you forget the real world, and his ability to distinguish every single character's voice and personalities should be taught in creative writing! You'll definitely want to add these to your summer reading.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Crazy Rich Asians TV show, and check out our TikTok for more pop culture news.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.

crazy rich asians

