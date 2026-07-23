"Now What?": Josh Duhamel & Minka Kelly Tease Staten & Quinn's Future in 'Ransom Canyon' (Exclusive)

Ransom Canyon season 2 might end on a happy note for Staten (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn (Minka Kelly), but both actors are hoping they get to explore both the highs and lows for the couple in a potential third season of the Netflix show.

"I think it's exciting to finally get to that point," Minka tells Brit + Co in our Ransom Canyon interview. "It's easy to fall in love, it's easy to struggle, but then when you finally get success, right, and you are together, now what is that like?"

Keep reading for Brit + Co's Ransom Canyon interview with Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel.

Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel are excited for the future of 'Ransom Canyon'. Now that Staten and Quinn are together, it's time to see what a relationship between them actually looks like. "Are you as compatible as you thought?" Minka continues. "Are you getting into the nuts and bolts of what it's like to actually make a life together and when things get hard, and you're still choosing each other, when you're making a life together, you're seeing the worst parts of each other and you're still choosing each other. That I'm excited to explore, should there be a season three." My favorite element of Staten and Quinn's dynamic in season 2 is their constant discussion surrounding fate vs. choice when it comes to their relationship, and it always seems like something is keeping them apart. "That's one thing these two have really dealt," Josh says. "It seems like there's always something sort of getting in the way, you know. Are they letting it get in the way, is it fate or is it their own life choices that are causing these struggles for them? I think that my character doesn't believe in fate. He believes it's a bunch of fufu, but I think he starts to come around to it. He's understanding that they truly are meant to be, even if he has to try to manipulate fate, which he does, which doesn't go well, as you know." And even if Staten does think they're meant to be together, "it's just been his own doing in a lot of ways, making it not happen, throwing up the obstacles, throwing up the smokescreens or whatever it was to prevent it because of his own fear of commitment or starting over." You know what? That's incredibly relatable.

And the 'Ransom Canyon' cast always has a good time. Netflix Now any fan of the show knows how dramatic it is, and how high the stakes are, but don't worry — the cast loves to have fun on set! Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner told us last year that Josh was the biggest goofball while filming. "I'm always messing around with people, I just find it really fun," he says. And when Minka adds, "He loves to rip open his shirt behind you when you're having a very serious [scene]," Josh chimes in, "I could probably get in trouble with HR for that. So thanks for letting the world know that. I'm gonna have to hire a lawyer." "I think in general, it's a really fun cast," Josh continues. "No drama that I can remember. The kids are probably more mature than I am for sure. So it's become a real family."

Netflix And when it comes to cast family adventures? "I think the kids do a lot of fun stuff together," Minka says. "Josh and I just are in and then we're home to our families. That's kind of like the joy of being the mature, older [cast members]...Lizzy had a big dinner party that her chef boyfriend cooked for everyone. We are a family, it's just that Josh and I are tired and we get home to our families as as often as possible." And when Josh lets it slip that "they just stopped inviting me actually," Minka reveals that they never invited her...Just another reason Netflix should renew the show for season 3!

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This interview has been edited for length and clarity.