Already Binged 'Ransom Canyon' On Netflix? We Have The Best Season 2 Update!

Yellowstone fans couldn't get enough of all the romance and drama in Netflix's new show Ransom Canyon, starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel. Despite its 55 percent Tomatometer on RT (which is higher than 1923's 52 percent Popcorn meter; I'm shocked), fans can't stop talking about it. And after THAT ending I'm going to need a season 2 ASAP. If you feel the same way then you'll definitely want to keep reading.

Here's everything we know about a potential Ransom Canyon season 2 on Netflix.

Will there be a Ransom Canyon season 2? Anna Kooris/Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 hasn't been announced...yet. Creator April Blair hopes this isn't the end of the story. “My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more,” she tells Netflix. “It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show watching it.” She also told Deadline that the team is "in the room on season two," so there's a good chance we'll get a renewal!

If we do get a season 2, you'll be able to stream the new episodes on Netflix. Season 1 dropped in 2025, so fingers crossed we see new episodes in 2026! Here's the full episode list so far: Season 1, Episode 1 "Don't Let Me Fall" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 2 "Sure as the Day Is Long" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 3 "Trouble Can Be Fun Sometimes" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 4 "That Boy Is My Whole Heart" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 5 "I Love a Good Secret" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 6 "We Need to Talk About Reid" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 7 "By the Grace of God" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 8 "The Bad Seed" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 9 "About Forever" premiered on April 17, 2025

Season 1, Episode 10 "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too" premiered on April 17, 2025

Who's in the Ransom Canyon season 2 cast? What happens at the end of Ransom Canyon? Anna Kooris/Netflix The Ransom Canyon season 2 cast would surely feature all our favorite stars including: Josh Duhamel as Staten

Minka Kelly as Quinn

Eoin Macken as Davis

Lizzy Greene as Lauren

Marianly Tejada as Ellie

Jack Schumacher as Yancy

Garrett Wareing as Lucas

Andrew Liner as Reid

