Ransom Canyon might be all drama, but behind the scenes, the cast had a blast. Especially when filming that banquet scene in episode 2, because Josh Duhamel was attacking everyone with bread balls while the cameras were rolling.

"You think like, 'Oh he's a Blue Steel', no," Lizzy Greene tells Brit + Co in our Ransom Canyon interview. "In our big banquet scene in episode 2 while we were shooting, he was rolling up bread balls and flicking them at people. And, like, we're talking in the back of the shots! People would get hit in the hair and they turn around and nothing's there and he's over there giggling, flicking these things. He just wants to have fun."

Keep reading to see Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, & Andrew Liner adventures filming Ransom Canyon, streaming on Netflix now!

But the Ransom Canyon cast says Josh Duhamel's antics helped relieve a lot of stress. "When you're on hour 16 of shooting and you were just like dying and you're like on your second energy drink and then there's someone who's still energized and happy to be there," Lizzy Greene continues. "There's so much pressure when you're going into this and we know this is Netflix, we're with Minka [Kelly] and Josh and that's big," Andrew Liner says. "And for him to kind of take the edge off for all of us was really gracious and really sweet. So he was a goofball and a jokester sometimes, it helped us feel comfortable and be natural and be able to give a performance that we deemed necessary."

And those performances are definitely memorable. The trio plays a group of high school students caught in a love triangle as they dream of better lives for themselves and their families. And naturally, we had to ask them what their favorite fictional love triangles are. Lizzy immediately claims Edward, Jacob, and Bella from Twilight, which she describes as "teenage girl heaven." "I loved it so much. I was a Jacob girl my whole life, whole life until I read all the books and I was like, oh yeah, it's actually Edward," she says. "However, New Moon is amazing and I do wish she would have just at least gotten together with him in New Moon and then maybe they, like, broke up later, but that's my two cents." Garrett also chimes in with a popular YA series when he brings up The Hunger Games' Katniss, Peeta, and Gale, while Andrew takes a different route. "One of my favorite movies is Nocturnal Animals," he says. "I think it's a very real — I mean hopefully not that real for you — but I love that one between Armie Hammer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, and Amy Adams."

Netflix Despite the fact their characters are dealing with some serious drama, these castmates had some quality bonding time while filming. "We all grew up loving Pokemon and we had to go to Target and get all of our groceries and home essentials, and one day we stumble across Pokemon cards and we're like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be funny if we just got a pack?'" Andrew reveals. "And then we got addicted to buying Pokemon cards." "I'm talking on a level that you will never, we can't even personify how much we probably fueled the economy in Albuquerque and that Target," Lizzy jokes. Garrett agrees, saying, "If my wallet on me right now, I'd show you the Pokemon cards I have in my wallet. And I made [Andrew] an art piece and collaged Pokemon cards onto this big framed board." While Pokemon are some cute little virtual creatures, they also got to interact with plenty of cute creatures IRL. "We had cowboy camp, so we got to New Mexico early," Andrew says. "It ended up being 3 or 4 months of an intensive riding every day, learning to rope, learning to herd cattle, care of them so we didn't look like city kids on horses." "I love my horse," Garrett adds. "I even got him tattooed on my leg." Talk about a memorable filming experience!

Check out the latest news on Ransom Canyon season 2!