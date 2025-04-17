Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Major spoiler warning!

Do Staten And Quinn Get Together? A Breakdown Of The 'Ransom Canyon' Ending After THAT Death.

Apr 17, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Western lovers, there's finally a brand new show for us to obsess over! (And to add to our rewatch lineup of 1923 and When Hope Calls). Season 1 of Ransom Canyon premiered on Netflix April 17 and if you're still thinking about THAT ending, then you're not the only one. Here's everything you need to know.

Here's a full breakdown of the Ransom Canyon ending, which you can watch on Netflix now.

What happens in the Ransom Canyon finale?

The last episode of Ransom Canyon immediately picks up the emotional fallout of the previous episode. Yancy learned Cap is his grandfather...right before Cap dies, leaving Ellie to think he just stood her up. Lucas is reeling from his brother Kit's arrest relating to Staten's son Randall's death in the pilot (and the fact Kit signed Lucas' emancipation papers without a second thought), while Lauren's shoulder injury means she might not be able to leave Ransom Canyon after all.

Um, not to mention the fact we finally learn Lauren's mom Margaret is the one responsible for Randall's death. (Chat, I don't know if I'll ever get over that one).

Each of those moments is enough to form a whole episode around, but Cap's death really got me (especially when way more people than Ellie invited show up to his memorial). And I'm not the only emotional one. "I think I had a lot to do in the second year," actor James Brolin told EW. "Even if I had a grandson that was going to take over. I liked my relationship with Jack Schumacher [Yancy], and I liked the girl that was almost like a surrogate daughter [Ellie], Marianly Tejada. We worked so well together, and we like each other so much. So that I'll miss." We'll miss you too!

Do Staten and Quinn get together?

Elsewhere, it looks like Quinn and Staten have a very bright future, but Davis just can't stop messing with their lives. Quinn learns the investment from Austin Water & Power really was too good to be true, and that they're going to take legal action on Gracie's Dance Hall if she doesn't start making payments...that week.

Their relationship feels even more stress when Quinn tells Staten the New York Philharmonic offered her a six-month stint, news he doesn't react well to. And then at a dance at Gracie's Dance Hall, when Davis makes a really horrible comment about Staten's late wife, the two men finally come to blows, leaving Quinn disappointed, hurt, and resigned to leaving Staten alone.

What happens at the end of Ransom Canyon?

The real culmination of the episode — and the season — comes at Gracie's Dance Hall. The town comes together, not knowing that the hall is in danger and that Ellie will be its future co-owner.

After Lauren tells Lucas she's not ready for a serious relationship and runs off, Lucas hops onstage at the dance to confess his love for her in front of the whole town. "You got a bum arm and a broken heart, and I can only fix one of those" is MODERN POETRY!

Ellie's evening is also looking romantic considering Yancy is waiting with a preacher, and lots of candles, for them to get married...until a woman shows up claiming to be Yancy's wife, and you can just see Ellie go into shock.

Sheriff Dan Brigman shows up and arrests his wife Margaret for Randall's death. Lauren and Dan embrace, as do Lucas and Kit, who finally comes home.

And the season ends with Staten looking out on the truly gorgeous land of Ransom Canyon before the screen fades to black. And I literally thought to myself THAT'S HOW THE SEASON ENDS?! Looks like we'll have to hope Netflix renews the show for a season 2.

The Ransom Canyon ending is definitely cliffhanger with plenty of shocks, but that final shot of the canyon gives both the viewers and the characters a few moments to breathe and to process. It also left me feeling hopeful about what's to come.

Is Ransom Canyon on Netflix yet?

Yes, all 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon are on Netflix now. Here's the full list:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "Don't Let Me Fall" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "Sure as the Day Is Long" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "Trouble Can Be Fun Sometimes" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "That Boy Is My Whole Heart" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "I Love a Good Secret" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "We Need to Talk About Reid" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 7 "By the Grace of God" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 8 "The Bad Seed" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 9 "About Forever" premiered on April 17, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 10 "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too" premiered on April 17, 2025

Will there be a season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

We haven't gotten an official Ransom Canyon season 2 announcement yet, but creator April Blair hopes this isn't the end of the story. “My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more,” she tells Netflix. “It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show watching it.”

Stay tuned for news on Ransom Canyon season 2! And check out 5 Western TV Shows To Watch Right Now for more!

