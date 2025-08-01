Josh Hutcherson Reveals If He'll Return As Peeta In 'Sunrise On The Reaping' (Exclusive)

In Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Peeta steps foot back in the arena to protect Katniss, and since the release of Sunrise on the Reaping in March, rumors have been swirling that actor Josh Hutcherson will step foot back into the franchise. After a day spent playing with cats and dogs at the Pasadena Humane Society for NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters campaign, Brit + Co caught up with the actor...and asked about the rumors, of course.

Will Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson be in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Murray Close/Lionsgate

"Yeah, no, that'd be cool," Josh Hutcherson said when I bring up the casting rumor. "No, I know nothing in that world right now."

Even though he says his focus for the day is getting all the pets in the animal shelter adopted, he does tell me, "Hunger Games is amazing, and I've loved it for many years and I will love it forever."

Peeta is without a doubt Josh's most empathetic character ("He's definitely a Labrador," Josh jokes), and he says forming emotional connections with animals as a kid helps inform his approach to humanizing characters.

"I think as a kid I was always very open and like a very empathetic kid," he says. "I think that is a big reason why I've always been drawn to loving animals and as well as drawn to acting. I think that it's an openness to feeling, and I think that dogs have so many big feelings, whether they're excited or scared or whatever, you know what I mean? They're very like it's all there, it's all evident and there's no masks and things like that. So yeah, I think that part of me being [an] empathetic and open kid definitely made be drawn to animals as well as as acting."