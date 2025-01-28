Justin Baldoni Told Blake Lively He "Fell Short" In Leaked Voice Memo: "I'm Sorry"

Just days after Justin Baldoni's mom praised his "integrity" amid his feud with Blake Lively, saying that "justice and truth will shine," a leaked voice memo from the It Ends With Us actor and director is adding even more detail to the situation. The voice memo seems to be recorded after Blake's changes to the film's rooftop scene (where her and Justin's characters first meet) were reportedly not as well-received as she'd hoped, and after a meeting where Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift were reportedly present.

Full story: https://t.co/Hqn1D9bryR pic.twitter.com/cLVymoxQN9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2025 After Blake reportedly felt hurt by Justin's response to her script changes, and reportedly sent a text calling herself Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and her friends dragons, the Jane the Virgin actor sent a nearly 7-minute voice memo (which you can listen to above) apologizing for his response. "I for sure fell short and you worked really hard on [the rewrite], and the way you framed it and how that made you feel, I just want to say thank you for sharing that with me," Justin Baldoni says. "That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability. I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that's how you feel and share that with me. I'm really sorry, I f—cked up, that is a fail on my part." He goes on to say that even though he's "a very flawed man as my wife will attest," which means he's "gonna put my foot in my mouth [and] piss you off probably," he'll "always apologize and find my way back to center."

And his response to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift being in Blake's corner? "Damn right you've got great friends if that's how you felt and they knew that. We should all have friends like that," he says. "I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you. I'm just excited to spend time with you, I'm excited to be in your sphere and your presence." "You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we've done successfully," he continues, before adding that face-to-face conversations are his strength, as opposed to texts and voice notes. And at the end of the voice memo, after seemingly acknowledging Blake's previous negative set experiences, saying "I'm still kind of blown away that this is the industry we're in and that you've experienced that as a woman," he promises that wouldn't be her experience with It Ends With Us. "I know I don't need to say it, but that's not at all gonna be...the experience with me. There's nothing more exciting to me then I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her," he says. "I want this movie to be healing, I want this movie to be commercial, just like you, and affect people and touch people and I want to walk you through my whole plan and the work that we're doing with the domestic violence partner that we found, No More, and just my vision. And I just know this can be really, really special."

