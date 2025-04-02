Ann Taylor’s spring dress collection is just too good. They always nail polished styles that still have the perfect amount of playfulness! From fun prints to more basic colorways, these stunning spring dresses from Ann Taylor can take you practically anywhere in style.

Scroll on to shop 8 Ann Taylor dresses I'm definitely eyeing for spring!

Ann Taylor Belted Sheath Dress Springtime is prime time for pastels, and this light pink number nails the seasonal color. It's pretty polished in the details throughout, plus it's all cinched together oh-so nicely with the thin belt around the waist.

Ann Taylor Studio Collection Silk Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Oh, yeah. The ruching on the side of this silky midi is nothing short of flattering – I could definitely see this style working wonderfully as a wedding guest dress.

Ann Taylor Striped Pleated Sweater Tank Dress With contrasting vertical and horizontal stripes, this sweater-y (but still lightweight) tank dress doesn't have to work too hard to make a statement. Thus, you can easily pair it with some basic black shoes and a colorful cardigan to complete your spring look.

Ann Taylor Tweed Sheath Dress This color, though! Aside from the stunning buttons and modest coverage, I love the bold shade of this dress for spring. Again, it really speaks for itself, so you shouldn't have to dress it up too much to pull a 'fit.

Ann Taylor Square Neck Flare Dress Easy-wearing and oh-so soft thanks to the light material it's made of, this midi dress is practically begging to become your everyday piece this spring. A square neckline is always flattering, plus this design's skirt is the right amount of casual.

Ann Taylor Dotted Crepe Column Midi Dress Polka dots are the pattern to rock this season, so I'm obviously eyeing this chic silhouette. It's fairly free-flowing, but comes with a sleek belt at the waist to gather your look together.

Ann Taylor Denim Sheath Dress Denim dresses are everything to me, and I love that this one makes a more formal departure from the other casual denim pieces in my closet. It definitely has a workwear quality to it – I'd wear it with ballet flats and a polished cardigan for an easy, yet put-together spring outfit.

Ann Taylor Striped Smocked-Waist Midi Flare Dress Hello, waistline! This midi comes complete with a smocked waist that flatters your bod to a tee.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.