Add to cart ASAP!
8 “Stunning” Ann Taylor Dresses I’m Shopping For Spring
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Ann Taylor’s spring dress collection is just too good. They always nail polished styles that still have the perfect amount of playfulness! From fun prints to more basic colorways, these stunning spring dresses from Ann Taylor can take you practically anywhere in style.
Scroll on to shop 8 Ann Taylor dresses I'm definitely eyeing for spring!
Ann Taylor
Belted Sheath Dress
Springtime is prime time for pastels, and this light pink number nails the seasonal color. It's pretty polished in the details throughout, plus it's all cinched together oh-so nicely with the thin belt around the waist.
Ann Taylor
Studio Collection Silk Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
Oh, yeah. The ruching on the side of this silky midi is nothing short of flattering – I could definitely see this style working wonderfully as a wedding guest dress.
Ann Taylor
Striped Pleated Sweater Tank Dress
With contrasting vertical and horizontal stripes, this sweater-y (but still lightweight) tank dress doesn't have to work too hard to make a statement. Thus, you can easily pair it with some basic black shoes and a colorful cardigan to complete your spring look.
Ann Taylor
Tweed Sheath Dress
This color, though! Aside from the stunning buttons and modest coverage, I love the bold shade of this dress for spring. Again, it really speaks for itself, so you shouldn't have to dress it up too much to pull a 'fit.
Ann Taylor
Square Neck Flare Dress
Easy-wearing and oh-so soft thanks to the light material it's made of, this midi dress is practically begging to become your everyday piece this spring. A square neckline is always flattering, plus this design's skirt is the right amount of casual.
Ann Taylor
Dotted Crepe Column Midi Dress
Polka dots are the pattern to rock this season, so I'm obviously eyeing this chic silhouette. It's fairly free-flowing, but comes with a sleek belt at the waist to gather your look together.
Ann Taylor
Denim Sheath Dress
Denim dresses are everything to me, and I love that this one makes a more formal departure from the other casual denim pieces in my closet. It definitely has a workwear quality to it – I'd wear it with ballet flats and a polished cardigan for an easy, yet put-together spring outfit.
Ann Taylor
Striped Smocked-Waist Midi Flare Dress
Hello, waistline! This midi comes complete with a smocked waist that flatters your bod to a tee.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more spring fashion finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.