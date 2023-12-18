Everything We Know About "Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are some movies that never really leave you, that are so transformative they touch your soul no matter what stage of life you're in. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is without a doubt one of those films, thanks to both its complexity and its impeccable use of "Unwritten" by Natasha Beddingfeld. It completely transformed the way I look at my female friendships — and myself. The original 2005 film was followed up by a sequel in 2008, and we have been thinking about a third installment ever since, *especially* since the cast stays so close. On December 15, Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn all came out to celebrate America Ferrera's work in Barbie, and it made me emotional.
Image via Blake Lively/Instagram
"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," America Ferrera posted on Instagram. "I love these women with all my heart."
The Barbie screening in NYC (hosted by SAG-AFTRA) was followed by a Q&A — and, according to Blake Lively's post, some quality time!
"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women," Blake says. "I’ve known [America Ferrera] for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead. That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is...It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always. Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."
"I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere," Amber Tamblyn says in her post. "What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is. When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it."
I literally cannot get enough of this quartet, and I want to see them in everything, forever. Here's everything we know about The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3!
Will there be a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 hasn't been confirmed, but it's an idea the cast would love to make happen! "I really hope so, I would love it! It would be the best thing," Alexis told Jimmy Fallon in 2018. "We just pitched a third movie, I hope it comes together, it would be so great."
"I think [Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3] could really happen," Blake said in a 2018 interview with ET. "I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made. Deadpool is all thanks to the fans. So I'm saying we'll do it."
“We love each other, and we love this series, and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back at do another one,” America told PEOPLEin 2019.
Who's starring in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
If Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 did happen, it would definitely feature America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. These four women are the heartbeat of the story, and it wouldn't be able to happen without them! We'd also love to see returning cast members like Leonardo Nam as Brian, Lucy Hale as Effie, Michael Rady as Kostas, and Jesse Williams as Leo.
How many Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants are there?
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series by Ann Brashares has five books in total: Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Second Summer of the Sisterhood, Girls in Pants, Forever in Blue, and Sisterhood Everlasting. Each story brings Bridget, Lena, Carmen, and Tibby back together for transformation, connection, and a summer that changes the course of their lives.
Who does Lena end up with in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants?
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Lena ends up with Kostas in both the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies and books, but the way in which she ends up with him changes in the adaptation. In the films, Lena and Kostas get together after they reunite in Greece (and the other girls help convince Lena to forgive him for a past hurt). In the book series, Lena finds him at his farm in Pennsylvania.
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 isn't the only threequel we're hoping for — Princess Diaries 3 is also reportedly in the works! Are there any other sequels or spinoffs you want to see in 2024? Let us know in the comments.
Lead image viaBlake Lively/Instagram
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!