Target's New Kate Spade Collection Is The Spring Refresh You're Looking For

Spring has officially bloomed because Target & Kate Spade New York are dropping a refreshing collection that will be all over TikTok and Instagram soon. We haven't been this excited for a fashion collab since J. Crew & Christopher John Rogers, so we're aching to share all the fascinating news about it. Ready to see what's in store?

Keep scrolling to learn everything about the Target & Kate Spade New York collection!

What can I expect from the Target & Kate Spade New York collection? Target This limited edition collection will feature the brightest, boldest colors and prints you can think of. From fuchsia to polka dots, shoppers will can get a taste of luxury without spending an exuberant amount of money. Plus, the pieces are functional and work for an array of situations. Hosting a spring soirée at home or plan on lounging by the pool The White Lotus-style? The Target & Kate Spade New York collection has everything you need.

Will it only have women's apparel? Target It brings us great pleasure to say no! Everyone will be able to find something they love in this collection because it features women's & kids apparel, home decor, chic accessories, and party decor.

How big is the collection overall? Target It seems like Target & Kate Spade New York are anticipating people having a ton of fun this spring because they have over 300 items shoppers can choose from. There's even games you'll be able to buy and put out for guests at the next barbecue you're invited to!

When can I shop the Target & Kate Spade New York collection? Target Get your carts and wallets ready because the Target & Kate Spade New York collection will be available to shop on Target.com Saturday, April 12.

Stay tuned to see our favorite pieces from the collection once it launches.

