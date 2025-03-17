Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Are Making Room For Baby No. 3

Make way Olivia Culpo because Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are expecting baby No. 3! We weren't looking for this unforeseen news, but we're overjoyed now that we know about it.

The model and entrepreneur excitedly spilled the beans on Instagram today and was met with an overflow of adoration and support. It's the kind of energy that's erased our Monday blues and has us thinking about all the cute baby names we've been covering!

If we're lucky, maybe Karlie and Joshua will turn to us for inspiration when naming their bundle of joy!

Scroll to learn more about Karlie's pregnancy journey and the announcement we can't stop fawning over!

Karlie posted her pregnancy announcement a couple of hours ago with the first picture in the carousel being one of her holding her and Joshua's youngest son Levi. He's situated atop of her cute baby bump in the black and white snapshot while the third and fourth images are close-ups of Karlie cradling her stomach. But it's the last pic that's tugging at our hearts. Young Elijah and Levi are wrapped in the sweetest embrace which makes us think baby No. 3 will be born into an affectionate family. Also, Karlie's caption sums up how she feels: "Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉."

The comment section isn't short on love, but we especially adore model Karolina Kurkova's comment. "Welcome to the 3s club," she wrote. We guess it's a rite of passage to join the multiple kids club! Also, designer Christian Siriano expressed his excitement for Karlie by writing "omgggg yay" while Parish Hilton said, "Congratulations love🥰." Most importantly, Karlie's husband Joshua left the "🥰" emoji and that's enough for us to look for Dustin Poynter aka the flag guy to wave something green in his direction.

We can't wait to see if baby No. 3 will be a boy or girl this time.

