Kylie Kelce Is Officially Pregnant With Baby Girl No. 4! Watch Their Adorable Announcement Video
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
As much as we love talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce...Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce deserve their time in the spotlight too! They have a loving and hilarious dynamic that's somehow made room for not one, but three kids. And guess what? They recently announced that baby number 4 is coming soon! From their very funny announcement to everything they've said since, there's a lot of fun to unpack here.
Here's everything to know about Jason Kelce & Kylie Kelce's exciting pregnancy!
When did Jason and Kylie announce she's pregnant?
Amazon Prime
Kylie Kelce shared the huge news on Instagram November 22nd! Of course grandma Donna Kelce was the first to leave a comment. She wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!" Brittany Mahomes also commented by writing, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!🥹🤍."
How did Jason and Kylie's other daughters react?
Amazon Prime
In Kylie's same Instagram post, her and Jason's daughters can be seen expressing a range of emotions. There's an 'Eek' expression from their oldest daughter Wyatt, a happy look from their middle daughter Elliott, and pure tears from baby girl Bennett. Kylie wrote, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷♀️"
When is Jason and Kylie's fourth baby due?
Amazon Prime
That's TBD! Since the couple just announced their fourth pregnancy, only time will tell when baby girl will arrive. Knowing Jason and Kylie's willingness to be open about their lives, we wouldn't be surprised if they decide to share a due date.
How are Jason and Kylie preparing to be a family of six?
Amazon Prime
Jason Kelce is taking the news of being an official girl dad like a champ. He told E! Newshe's "got it pretty easy" because "the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought." Not only that, but they've already secured a baby crib! However, Jason was quick to add Kylie's also getting ready for their daughter's arrival. "Kylie's definitely preparing more than I am, because she's actually growing the human being."
“I love my kids so much, and especially my daughters,” he added. "I was telling somebody out there because they're expecting their first — and they look at you. They smile at you. There's just a way that kids have to warm your soul in a way that nothing else can.”
He's also excited to watch his daughters grow up with a new sibling. "And hopefully we'll welcome a fourth into this world, and we'll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff."
Though he admits finding "patience" throughout parenthood is difficult, he feels "the most rewarding thing is just smiles."
Follow us on Facebook for more updated about this cute family!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.