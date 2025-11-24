Kate Winslet's New Netflix Movie Is For 'The Holiday' & 'It's A Wonderful Life' Lovers

Kate Winslet is finally directing a movie. The actress is the queen of the screen when the holidays roll around (because that means it's time to watch The Holiday — duh!), but with her upcoming Christmas-themed release Goodbye June, Kate is stepping behind the camera too. Instead of a rom-com, this flick is a family drama that takes place during the holiday season, and it might just become your new favorite.

Here's everything we know about Kate Winslet's new movie Goodbye June, coming to Netflix December 24, 2025.

Where can I watch Goodbye June? Goodbye June will premiere in select theaters on December 12 across the US and the UK. But don't worry: if the movie's not coming to a theater near you, it's coming to Netflix on December 24!

What is the movie Goodbye June about? Netflix Goodbye June follows four adult siblings, whose Christmas gets more complicated when their mother's health hits an unexpected speed bump. But while the four siblings, and their father, try to embark on one last holiday season together, their mother June "orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humour, blunt honesty, and a lot of love," according to the official synopsis. While it's not a rom-com like The Holiday, I'll watch literally anything Kate Winslet is in. And alongside the relationship ups and downs, the movie has the same spirit of love, family, and peace you find at the center of The Holiday — which is also reminding me of It's A Wonderful Life!

Who's in the Goodbye June cast? Netflix The Goodbye June cast includes: Toni Collette

Johnny Flynn

Andrea Riseborough

Timothy Spall

Kate Winslet

Helen Mirren

Stephen Merchant

Fisayo Akinade

Jeremy Swift

Raza Jaffrey

Is Goodbye June a new movie with Kate Winslet? Netflix Yes, Goodbye June stars Kate Winslet, but it's also her directorial debut! Plus her son Joe Anders is the screenwriter, which I just love. “It’s about the human condition. I hope that people will recognize themselves in the characters," Kate Winslet told Tudum. "It’s a film about family. Some of our most complicated relationships in life are with the people we love the most in the world, the people we are closest to, the people we need the most for support and care. In the UK, we struggle when talking about death. The power of a good goodbye is to remember to love each other in the present.”

Where was Goodbye June filmed? Netflix The movie was filmed from March to April 2025 in the UK.

