Kate Winslet's Tired Of Everyone Calling Her "Brave" For Her "Normal Body"
Kate Winslet has been a favorite actress of mine since I first saw her hit the screen in Titanic, and my love for her has only grown over time. Whether she's acting adorably alongside Jack Black in The Holiday, or abominably in HBO's The Regime, Kate's performances — and overall persona — gets better and better with age. And she agrees!
In a new Vogue Australia article, she highlights what it's like turning 50 in today's society and how it "isn't brave" to have a normal body. Keep reading to see all that she had to say in this vulnerable interview!
While on a promotional tour for her new film Lee — a movie based on the incredible true story of Lee Miller, a Vogue cover-girl turned World War II correspondent in Nazi Germany — Kate Winsletopened up to Vogue Australia. In the interview, she discussed playing a role like Lee, noting of her character, "There is something enviable about her sense of self. Yes, Lee was complicated, difficult, not entirely lovable yet admirable beyond measure. And by far the most inspiring person I’ve ever played. By far."
The interviewer went on to ask Kate how she felt about her impending 50th birthday quickly approaching. Kate shared that she hadn't thought about the milestone birthday. She said, "I mean with both of my hands on my heart, career-wise, I haven’t even thought about it. Because I’m attached to some incredibly interesting things that carry me through this next chapter, this wonderful flurry of great roles for a woman at this particular age.”
She continued by explaining that she thinks getting older is "thrilling.“ She said, "I’m becoming more comfortable in myself every year. I’m more open as a person."
Kate was quick to explain that it's not because she doesn't care about things, but rather that she feels "a sense of safety" with where she is in life. She elaborated, "I’m very happy with my physical self, how my face is. As we get older, we become more womanly, more juicy, more interesting. We have more stories to tell."
And while aging is something she's actually excited about, Kate quickly noted that men and women certainly aren't equal right now. She said that a couple days prior to the interview she heard a man say on the radio that he was "OMADing" — AKA only having "one meal a day."
Kate explained,, "If I said that, I would be on the front pages, accused of being irresponsible. And it would be irresponsible to say something like that. But men can say whatever they want, do whatever they want."
This just goes to show the utter and absolute scrutiny that women receive in the press in comparison to men. Women are repeatedly getting picked apart for their statements, performances, and slight reactions, while it's clear that men can get away with quite a lot more.
Speaking of tough standards on women, Kate went on to talk about the "normality" of her body as being un-revolutionary. In today's society — and especially in Hollywood — people deem actresses with bodies that aren't traditionally thin as "brave," especially if they defend their physique.
Kate talked about this phenomenon, explaining, “All I’ve ever done is be a woman with an opinion. Curves? Just call it a normal body that isn’t honed and toned within an inch of its life. Not wearing make-up on screen? That’s not brave. I’m not in Ukraine. I am an actor." She continued, "I love my job. I’m bloody lucky to do it. I’m not on the frontline. But let’s come up with some other words like ‘relief’ at seeing normal women feeling joyful on screen."
In a world where celebrities are so often praised as god-like for doing normal things, this is quite refreshing to hear coming from an A-list actor. And it also normalizes different body types way more than calling someone "brave" for having curves.
Kate ended the interview, noting what she hopes people learn from Lee Miller. She said, "Not to waste so much time as women not liking ourselves. Not to waste time thinking that we’re doing something wrong, that we should change, be more like that person over there. Lee was…Lee.”
We can't think of better advice for women in today's society! Embrace who you are, and truly love yourself as you are!
You can catch Lee in theaters now!
