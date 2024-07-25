Kate Winslet Says Leonardo DiCaprio Always Answers When She Calls: “It’s Instant”
There are few celebrity friendships as iconic and long-lasting as Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's. The actors met while filming Titanic in 1996, but unlike their characters Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo’s relationship survived long after the ship hit the iceberg and the press tour came to an end.
Kate and Leo put the whole “guys and girls can’t be friends” claim to bed, but according to her, their friendship has endured precisely because they've kept it platonic. “I think the reason that friendship works is because there was never any romantic thing,” Winslet told Marie Claire UK (via Huffington Post). “It’s so disappointing for people to hear that because in the soap opera of the Kate and Leo story, we fell in love at first sight and had a million snogs, but actually we never did.”
The story of Winslet and DiCaprio’s friendship spans over 25 years. Check out these defining moments of their friendship timeline, from Titanic to today.
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
1996 — Kate and Leo meet on the set of Titanic.
We all know and love the friends-to-lovers trope, but Winslet and DiCaprio are the poster children for the lovers-to-friends trope. The actors met while playing love interests in Titanic. Although their onscreen relationship has never come to fruition offscreen, Winslet says the pair immediately clicked as friends.
“He was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” she said in a 2023 Titanic re-release featurette. “And I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.' And we just really did. We just really did.”
1998 — They walk the red carpet together at the Golden Globes.
If you Google “young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet,” there’s a 99 percent chance the first pictures will be from this red carpet, mostly because Winslet’s look is sooo ’90s. In an interview with ET, DiCaprio says they absolutely came together, but clarifies that they’re “good buddies.”
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2008 — They join forces on screen again.
The first movie Winslet and DiCaprio did together post-Titanic was Revolutionary Road, where they play another couple who doesn’t work out because one of them dies by the end of the movie (quite a specific niche to fall into, no?). Unlike Jack and Rose, their characters in Revolutionary Road have a tense relationship, which Winslet said made working on the film “an immensely emotionally challenging experience” for both of them.
“There’s just a trust factor there. We both know that we have the best intentions for each other, but we also know that we can push each other’s limits,” DiCaprio said in an interview for the film. “There’s probably no other actress out there that I would feel as comfortable attacking, and I know she can give every bit of it right back to me.”
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
2009 — Kate shouts Leo out in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.
Winslet won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Revolutionary Road. She gave a heartfelt speech that included some very kind words for her costar and best friend.
“Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years. Your performance in this film is nothing short of spectacular. I love you with all my heart, I really do,” Winslet said. DiCaprio blew her multiple kisses as she spoke. Feel free to join in the audience’s aww-ing; this moment is just too sweet.
2012 — Leo walks Kate down the aisle.
A source told Us Weekly that DiCaprio walked Winslet down the aisle at her wedding to Ned Rocknroll (whose real name is Edward Abel Smith, in case you were worried) in December 2012.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2016 — Kate Winslet cries at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar speech.
When Leo finally won his first Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, the camera cut to Kate tearing up and clasping her hands in front of her face during his speech. She was also spotted giving him a quick, friendly kiss on the cheek during a commercial break.
2017 — They have dinner in Saint-Tropez.
Pictures blew up over the internet of DiCaprio and Winslet “vacationing” together in Saint-Tropez, but Winslet later revealed that they were there on business. “Leo did his annual fundraiser for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. He and I went together and we auctioned off dinner with Jack and Rose and actually raised $1.35 million. It was extraordinary,” she told E!.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2021 — They reunite for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Winslet revealed that she cried the first time she saw DiCaprio after the pandemic began. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up,” she told The Guardian. “We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other.”
2023 — Winslet reflects on her friendship with DiCaprio on Titanic’s re-release featurette.
Kate Winslet revealed that when she and Leonardo DiCaprio call each other, they pick up the phone right away. “There’s no like, ‘Hang on, I’ll call you tomorrow.’ It's instant,” she told ET Online. Think about that next time your bestie gives you an impromptu ring.
The actress also got a bit more sentimental about her long-standing friendship with Leo. “You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it’s really something,” she said.
One thing’s for sure: if the Titanic had actually gone down in 1997, Kate would have definitely made room for Leo on that dang door.
Check out our Facebook for more celebrity news!
Lead image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images