Kate Winslet Still Goes By This Nickname Jack Black Gave Her During 'The Holiday'
Not only is The Holiday one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but it's also one of the best movies, period. It's super romantic and cozy, but I've also been dreaming about its picture perfect locations since I saw Iris' cottage for the very first time. Kate Winslet just rewatched some scenes from the movie and revealed that Jack Black gave her a nickname on the set of the movie she still goes by!
"It was all just great fun, they're all lovely people," Kate Winslet tells Vanity Fair. "And Cameron [Diaz'] whole thing ever in life is 'How can I have the most fun possible?' So she's constantly laughing, she's constantly joking. And Jack, of course, he just does something different every take."
While rom-coms don't usually have space for improv since the movie relies on specific timing, Kate says the actor always found a way to keep everyone on their toes. "[It's] eternally refreshing," she continues. "I was always really grateful for that."
However, not only did Jack find a way to ad-lib some of his lines, but he also started a set trend that Kate Winslet follows to this day! "My onset nickname to this day is K-Dub...and Jack started it," she reveals. "That is my name, everyone at work just calls me K-Dub."
Kate admits she'd love to work with Jack Black "again and again and again," which is a sentiment he shares as well. During the press tour for Kung Fu Panda 4, he talked about how Kate Winslet is his favorite costar of all time. "When you look in her eyes, she was, like, really present," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "And I feel like if you look into my eyes, you just see a shadow of a robot."
What kind of movie would you like to see Jack Black and Kate Winslet team up on in the future?
