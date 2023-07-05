Savor The Summer With These 12 Delicious Keto Shrimp Recipes
Following a keto lifestyle and craving mouthwatering seafood dishes? No problem, we've compiled a list of 12 exquisite shrimp meals that are keto-friendly, taking you on a gourmet adventure while helping you stick to your low-carb goals. These tempting keto shrimp recipes are sure to leave you wanting more, whether you're a die-hard fan of the diet or just looking to add some flavorful seafood to your meals. Prepare to enjoy the season with these delicious recipes that strike the ideal mix between keto and summertime sweetness.
How healthy is shrimp for you?
Photo by Terje Sollie / PEXELS
Shrimps are a wonderful complement to a balanced diet since they taste good and have a number of health advantages. Take a closer look at the nutrient gems that shrimps offer:
- A powerful source of high-quality protein. Protein is essential for tissue growth and repair, muscular building, and immune system maintenance.
- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are two omega-3 fatty acids that are present in shrimp. These heart-healthy fats have been associated with a number of advantages, including lowering inflammation, enhancing brain function, and promoting cardiovascular health.
- Low in Calories and Carbs. Shrimps are a good option for people on calorie-restricted or low-carb diets because they are low in calories and have few carbohydrates.
- A fantastic source of vitamin B12, a nutrient vital for maintaining healthy nerve cells, producing DNA, and forming red blood cells.
Avocado Shrimp Salsa
Image via Half Baked Harvest
A perfect quick and fun appetizer that will leave you craving more. The combination of creamy avocado, succulent shrimp, and refreshing ingredients will amaze you! And the best thing? You can make it in 20 minutes! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Firecracker Shrimp
Image via The Girl on Bloor
Succulent shrimp coated in a fiery firecracker sauce that's sweet, spicy, and utterly addictive. Serve it with some broccoli, and you'll get a well-balanced keto meal! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Image via Culinary Hill
A delicious appetizer with an irresistible pairing of juicy shrimp and crunchy bacon. You'll be surprised by the delicious harmony of smokey, salty, and juicy tastes in every mouthful! (via Culinary Hill)
Red Pepper Shrimp
Image via Most-Hungry
One of my favorite super easy, quick shrimp recipes! The process primarily involves adding the butter ingredients to a food processor, blending them together, and then cooking the shrimp. Simple as that! And the buttery taste is super yummy! (via Most-Hungry)
20 Minute Honey Butter Garlic Shrimp
Image via Half Baked Harvest
A combination of Thai and Italian cuisine results in this non-traditional but mouthful recipe! Easy weekend dinner with an interesting twist of Mango Salsa adds a new dimensional flavor. Try it out; one skillet and roughly 20 minutes are all you need! (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Shrimp Etouffee
Image via Culinary Hill
It tastes as exotic as it sounds! This saucy, comfort meal will bring you that homemade feeling! Skip the rice and indulge in a meal that is Keto-friendly and guilt-free! You can make it ahead and keep it in the fridge for up to 3 days. (via Culinary Hill)
Rich & Savory Oats with Orange Bourbon Shrimp (plant-based & gluten-free)
Image via No Eggs or Ham
Oats and Shrimp are a surprisingly delicious duo in this dish! If you're craving something new and exotic, give this one a go! (viaNo Eggs or Ham)
Spicy Shrimp Creole
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Spicy Shrimp Creole is a fiery and flavorful journey to the heart of Cajun cuisine. With its perfect blend of spices, juicy shrimp, and a rich tomato-based sauce, this dish will transport you straight to the vibrant streets of New Orleans. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Yucatan Garlic Butter Shrimp
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Lime, garlic, habanero chiles, and fresh jumbo shrimp in a luscious butter sauce. I love making this recipe during summertime nights with some refreshing tropical fruit cocktails for a beachy vibe. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Shrimp Salad
Image via The Girl on Bloor
Desperately need some no-cook dinner ideas for summer? Keto-friendly shrimp salad with mayo, lemon, and fresh herbs will make your evenings easier and healthier! Serve it with low-cal lettuce wraps for a light meal! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Easiest 30-Minute Kung Pao Shrimp
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This delightful stir-fry, filled with juicy shrimp, crisp veggies, and a tantalizing Kung Pao sauce, can be prepared in about 30 minutes and will delight your palate and make you feel like a culinary genius. You can pass on the rice for the completely Keto-friendly meal. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Grilled Barbecue Shrimp
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Hosting a summer barbeque party and want some fresh ideas to include? Season some shrimps, thread them on a skewer, and voila, in 10 minutes, you'll get a juicy, smokey meal that will amaze your guests! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Header image via The Girl on Bloor
Content writer and savvy strategist in digital marketing. Beyond the world of words, Anja also finds inspiration in traveling and any form of art which infuses her work with creativity, enthusiasm, and a touch of wanderlust. Some of her favorite pastimes are sleeping on the grass, drawing, and training kickbox.