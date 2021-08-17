7 Keto Pescatarian Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation
On a low-carb kick? Whether you're following a ketogenic diet or a pescatarian diet or both, eating meals lower in carbs and higher in lean proteins can improve your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar. They might also help you crave less sugar. And fish, unlike its keto-friendly counterpart red meat, is low in saturated fat and often rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, all good for your heart health. Try these keto-pescatarian recipes any night of the week to freshen up your dinner rotation with an added health boost. Enjoy!
Brown-Butter Salmon With Tomatoes And Capers
The most valuable takeaway from Mark Bittman's Dinner for Everyone is that you should cook what makes you happy. Here's a four-ingredient pan-roasted salmon recipe you'll want to memorize for good. (Brit + Co)
Pan-Sear Dover Sole
When you bite into that luscious, lightly browned fillet you made all by your skilled self, you'll never be too intimidated to cook fish at home again. (via Brit + Co)
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
It doesn't get easier than a simple sheet pan supper. Toss your shrimp, peppers, and onions in a spicy marinade, and in less than 30 minutes, you'll be ready to dive in. Simply serve them in a low-carb tortilla or these keto-friendly cheese shells. (via Brit + Co)
Southwestern Baked Tilapia
Spice up your fish with this baked tilapia recipe and serve with your favorite veggie side. (via Whole Foods)
Fish Puttanesca En Papillote With Zucchini
The bright puttanesca flavors of tomatoes, capers, and olives are the stars of this dish. Be sure to use a firm whitefish like cod, sea bass, or haddock, which will stand up to the other bold ingredients. (via Williams Sonoma)
Easy Broiled Salmon + Keto Alfredo Zoodles
Pair these two recipes together for a comforting and delicious low-carb meal. Yum! (via Brit + Co)
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Turn this low-carb treat into an awesome dinner with one of these vegetarian keto recipes. (via Brit + Co)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.