5 Easy Ways To Have A Fun Summer Break...Even With a 9-5
Life is nothing but a grand adventure, and the summer season just adds an extra *sprinkle* of magic to it all. Amidst your hustling (and bustling) 9-5 work routine, it's crucial to carve out time for fun so you can live like you’re on summer break – because having fun is what makes it all worthwhile.
So, while you sit in meetings as the calendar flies by, try to remember that life's true essence lies in those nights out, trips to the ice cream parlor, and spontaneous road trips. There’s an ultimate balance between work and leisure, you just have to find it!
Here’s a few ways to embrace the spirit of summer, even if you’re a corporate baddie. Your next adventure awaits!
1. Plan out your weekends.
Explore the magic of your community on the weekends (because it’s your best free time, after all) by immersing yourself in local events and farmer's markets, where the air is infused with creativity – and the tantalizing aromas of fresh produce.
You could also embark on day trips to hidden gems, whether it's a scenic hike or a seaside escape. If you’d like to be closer to home, indulge in a staycation, where you can bask in the comfort of home while treating yourself to relaxation and self-care.
Dive into pool days, or fire up the grill to light up sizzling BBQ parties that bring friends together.
Going out is always a good option for fun – sip on chilled drinks at rooftop bars or pubs while you embrace a go-with-the-flow mentality. Finally, you can also let your culinary prowess shine as you experiment with new recipes.
2. Take advantage of your 5-9.
Photo by Hanna Auramenka / PEXELS
Seize your pre-9-5 (AM or PM) free time like a boss: lace up your sneakers for a morning (or evening) walk and hit the pavement to conquer the world one exhilarating stride at a time.
You can also sweat it out like a real superhero after work at the gym, where muscles flex and endorphins dance to an invigorating beat.
If morning movement is just *not* your thing, unleash the power of friendship at happy hour with plenty of laughter, cocktails, and unforgettable moments that make the workday a distant memory.
3. Use vacation days.
If you’re not using your workplace’s vacation days, you’re 1000% missing out. Taking time off when you need it is the key to unlocking a world of sun-soaked adventures and blissful relaxation.
Embrace your freedom from work to wander places near or far to rejuvenate your summer spirit. You can also take this time to recharge, reset, and reconnect with yourself and loved ones!
4. Maximize your lunch break.
The summer lunch breakis a delightful oasis in the midst of woeful workday business. When lunchtime hits, step out into the radiant sunshine and let its warm rays re-energize you.
While you’re out, you can treat yourself to a delicious feast with a quick pickup order from a nearby restaurant, and quench your thirst with a refreshing bev. As you savor each bite and sip, take a moment to stretch and move around for your working body and mind. Summer is in the air, and your lunch break is the best excuse to hone in on those bits of joy.
5. Tick boxes off your summer bucket list.
Photo by Roman Odintsov / PEXELS
A summer bucket list serves as a beacon of excitement and inspiration for 9-5-ers, plus provides ample structure so that you *never* run out of things to do. Use your summer bucket list to break free from the monotony of your work routine and embrace adventure.
Header photo by Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS
