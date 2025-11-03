My jaw dropped reading these...
5 Unsettling "Past Life" Confessions Kids Shared With Their Parents
It's no secret that people are fascinated by the concept of past lives — especially when it comes to kids. Well, a few years back, Reddit user TapiocaTuesday posted to the popular Ask Reddit page with the question, "Parents, what spooky 'past life' memory did your kid utter?"
What followed was an avalanche of eerie, unexplainable stories. Whether you believe in past lives or just think kids have wild imaginations, these stories will have you side-eyeing everything that comes out of a toddler's mouth.
Scroll to see the wildest "past life" stories kids have shared with their parents...
The Ghostly Connection To A Long-Dead Grandfather
"When my daughter was about 3 years old, she would say the word 'Specs' all the time...like constantly. I'm thinking this is so bizarre. Why would a child randomly start saying this? Then, my wife told me that her grandfather used to work for a company called 'Specs.'
The grandfather has been deceased for quite a long time and was never even alive since my daughter was born. She used to say things to me all the time like, 'When I was an adult, I used to do xyz...'"
—WinstoNilesRumfoord
A Toddler's Workplace Rage
"When he was around 4, my grandson used to talk about his job at the ice factory. One day, he was talking about his boss 'Farvo' and the day he quit. I asked him why he quit, and he turned to me and quite passionately said, 'I'll tell you why I quit! They made me work 15 days in a row without a break, and I had [had] enough of that!' It was weird hearing all that righteous anger coming out of that little boy."
—mmartinez59
The Cats Who Came Back
"My son told my parents all about Coco and BooBoo. Described the cats to them. He was 4. My cats, Coco and BooBoo, had died 4 or 5 years before he was born. When my mom showed him various pictures of cats we had had, he pointed them both out and told her Coco liked to knock things off the table.
Coco had a nickname, Princess Knock-it-off, because she would knock over anything she could. I didn't have any pictures of these cats myself, so he'd never seen them. I didn't talk to him about them either, because we had other cats now. Coco and BooBoo were litter mates and a bonded pair."
—GloInTheDarkUnicorn
A Deathly Fear Of Fire
"My daughter is deathly afraid of fire because 'the fire at school killed my sister and my other mom was really sad.' When she started preschool at 3, they had a fire drill, and she cried hysterically until it was over, and she was convinced there was no fire. I had to go pick her up, and on the way home, she told me she's glad they have fire drills so all of the kids don't die like at her last school. I'm still freaked out."
—Efficient_Ease_4768
A Soldier's Memory Reborn
"My family and I were driving through the Kent countryside and my brother (about 3 at the time), announced: 'Mummy, that was the field I died in once. A bayonet went through my tummy.' I was 8 and remember wondering what a bayonet was, exactly at the same time my parents looked at each other and asked him how he knew what a bayonet was.
He said he didn't know and then became almost embarrassed and shy because of our collective reactions. There was no way he would have known about war or weapons, as this was the early '90s, and we didn't watch TV much at all. I'm a complete skeptic, but this creeps me out to this day."
—16psyche88
You can view TapiocaTuesday's post here.
