Sorry, But Your Kids (And Grandkids) Don't Actually Want These "Heirlooms"

old electronics
Photo by cottonbro studio
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 05, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

When my daughter was born, my dad gifted her a set of Precious Moments Disney Princess figurines, each with a certificate of authenticity and a heartfelt message about granddaughters. It was a very sweet gift coming from a man who isn't super sentimental, but the figurines were so delicate. Once she hit the toddler stage and wanted to play with them, a few ended up damaged. Now, they sit on a shelf in her room, mostly unnoticed — and, as it turns out, she’s not much of a Disney fan anyway.

It’s a reminder that the things we hold onto or give as gifts don’t always end up being the treasures we imagine they will be. For me, the items with real meaning are the old photos of my grandmother, my dad’s mom, and a few pieces of artwork I grew up with. Those are the things I actually cherish.

Here's stuff you're likely holding on to that your grandkids won't actually want.

fine china

Photo by Esra Korkmaz

Fine China

Dishes that you can't just toss in the dishwasher? Nope. These are likely to sit in some drawer, never to be used. Maybe your kids or grandkids will use a teacup as a jewelry holder or upcycle a few plates at places like Brooklyn Tea Cup, which will turn them into stacking trays. But the whole shebang should probably be donated to an antique shop or someone who really values this sort of collection.

writing desk

Photo by Ray Shrewsberry on Unsplash

Bulky, Heavy Furniture

My friend Amy inherited a writing desk and together we hauled it up several flights of stairs in our first San Francisco apartment. I'm still traumatized by that event. This kind of furniture doesn't make sense for modern apartment or small space living.

Collectible Figurines

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Collectible Figurines

Beanie Babies, Precious Moments, any kind of decorative and not-at-all-useful collection is, well, not wanted (sorry!).

silverware

Photo by Tatyana Novoselova

Antique Silverware

Having to polish silver is a thing of the past, and not something anyone today will want to keep up with!

photo albums

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

Photo Albums

Kids will love the memories, but they’d rather have a digital version. You can convert the photo collection to digital, and then just frame a few treasured shots.

dining room

Photo by Curtis Adams

Formal Dining Sets

No one really has a separate “fancy” dining area anymore, and if they did, this set is not likely to make the cut. Unless your child or grandchild is a dedicated DIYer, old furniture like this is often just that — old, not treasured.

old electronics

Photo by cottonbro studio

Old Electronics

With the ease and convenience of streaming, that vintage VCR or stereo system you're holding onto should head straight to the donation pile.

jewelry

Photo by Lany-Jade Mondou

Dusty Jewelry

Don't get me wrong, there is probably one piece in a collection worth handing down, but if it's lived on a tray collecting dust for 20 years, they’re probably not interested.

holiday decor

Photo by Keith Cassill

Random Holiday Decor

Your kids might keep one sentimental ornament, but not your entire themed collection that will feel dated once they have their own home and tree.

Encyclopedia Sets

Photo by James on Unsplash

Encyclopedia Sets

Sorry, but we have Google and ChatGPT now. These bulky books are kitschy more than resourceful.

