Sorry, But Your Kids (And Grandkids) Don't Actually Want These "Heirlooms"

When my daughter was born, my dad gifted her a set of Precious Moments Disney Princess figurines, each with a certificate of authenticity and a heartfelt message about granddaughters. It was a very sweet gift coming from a man who isn't super sentimental, but the figurines were so delicate. Once she hit the toddler stage and wanted to play with them, a few ended up damaged. Now, they sit on a shelf in her room, mostly unnoticed — and, as it turns out, she’s not much of a Disney fan anyway.

It’s a reminder that the things we hold onto or give as gifts don’t always end up being the treasures we imagine they will be. For me, the items with real meaning are the old photos of my grandmother, my dad’s mom, and a few pieces of artwork I grew up with. Those are the things I actually cherish.

Here's stuff you're likely holding on to that your grandkids won't actually want.

Photo by Esra Korkmaz Fine China Dishes that you can't just toss in the dishwasher? Nope. These are likely to sit in some drawer, never to be used. Maybe your kids or grandkids will use a teacup as a jewelry holder or upcycle a few plates at places like Brooklyn Tea Cup, which will turn them into stacking trays. But the whole shebang should probably be donated to an antique shop or someone who really values this sort of collection.

Photo by Ray Shrewsberry on Unsplash Bulky, Heavy Furniture My friend Amy inherited a writing desk and together we hauled it up several flights of stairs in our first San Francisco apartment. I'm still traumatized by that event. This kind of furniture doesn't make sense for modern apartment or small space living.

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash Collectible Figurines Beanie Babies, Precious Moments, any kind of decorative and not-at-all-useful collection is, well, not wanted (sorry!).

Photo by Tatyana Novoselova Antique Silverware Having to polish silver is a thing of the past, and not something anyone today will want to keep up with!

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk Photo Albums Kids will love the memories, but they’d rather have a digital version. You can convert the photo collection to digital, and then just frame a few treasured shots.

Photo by Curtis Adams Formal Dining Sets No one really has a separate “fancy” dining area anymore, and if they did, this set is not likely to make the cut. Unless your child or grandchild is a dedicated DIYer, old furniture like this is often just that — old, not treasured.

Photo by cottonbro studio Old Electronics With the ease and convenience of streaming, that vintage VCR or stereo system you're holding onto should head straight to the donation pile.

Photo by Lany-Jade Mondou Dusty Jewelry Don't get me wrong, there is probably one piece in a collection worth handing down, but if it's lived on a tray collecting dust for 20 years, they’re probably not interested.

Photo by Keith Cassill Random Holiday Decor Your kids might keep one sentimental ornament, but not your entire themed collection that will feel dated once they have their own home and tree.

Photo by James on Unsplash Encyclopedia Sets Sorry, but we have Google and ChatGPT now. These bulky books are kitschy more than resourceful.

