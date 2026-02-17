This one’s for you, home bakers and design enthusiasts. KitchenAid just announced their 2026 Color of the Year, and it’s perfectly cool and calming – just what we’re all craving amidst chaos.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spearmint, KitchenAid’s 2026 Color of the Year.

KitchenAid Described as a “vibrant minty green” with subtle blue undertones, Spearmint was designed to feel equally grounding and energizing. Inspired by the soft feel of real mint leaves, Spearmint is available in a first-of-its-kind Sand texture that’s meant to create a "warm, inviting, and sensorial” tactile experience.

KitchenAid "Amid global uncertainty, we are seeing that consumers are seeking renewal by redefining success and reclaiming control over their personal fulfillment and well-being. That is why we are introducing Spearmint as our 2026 Color of the Year," said Chad Ries, Senior Director Global Brand and Product Marketing at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "For all of these reasons, we see Spearmint as a color that invites individuals to be present, promoting a refreshing state of mind, and symbolizing positive growth and renewal, embodying a return to self."

KitchenAid KitchenAid 2026 Color of the Year Spearmint Stand Mixer The all-new Spearmint colorway is featured on the brand’s flagship Stand Mixer, which retails for an MSRP of $549.99. It comes complete with two stainless steel bowls and six accessories for various baking and cooking projects.

KitchenAid To sweeten up Spearmint’s launch, KitchenAid is commemorating the new Color of the Year by expanding the calming color to a limited-edition 36-inch Dual Fuel Commercial-Style Range for the first time in brand history. The gorgeous Spearmint-clad appliance is only available for a limited time through February 26 via the Color of the Year Sweepstakes. Enter here for your chance to win.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more stunning kitchen finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.