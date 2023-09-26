10 TikTok Halloween Costume Ideas Everyone Will Recognize
If we want to find inspo for anything, we instantly go to TikTok. Aside from home decor, self-care, and delicious recipe ideas, the app is currently crawling with Halloween costume inspiration. From pop culture references new and old, to stylish yet scary creatures, here are the best TikTok Halloween costumes we’ve scrolled past to spark this year’s get-up and give you a healthy dose of fright!
Mr. and Mrs. Fox from "Fantastic Mr. Fox"
If you're planning on dressing up with your partner this Halloween, this costume inspired by Fantastic Mr. Fox is a super cute idea. For Mrs. Fox, decorate a yellow bodycon dress with red and green fabric markers, drawing apples all over it. You'll decorate a yellow server's apron the exact same way. Finish off the costume with fox ears, painted-on fox nose makeup, and some paintbrushes to keep in the apron. Mr. Fox's costume is easy: have your partner wear the same fox ears and nose makeup, khaki pants, a white button up shirt tucked in, and a tie. Voila!
Jester
Get ready to play some tricks in this spirited costume! You can take it as chic or as scary as you want to. Layer up a pair of white bloomers over some patterned tights, slip into a ruffled top, then accessorize with gloves, a renaissance-style collar, and black pumps. To take this TikTok Halloween costume even further, take some makeup inspo from clown costumes. (via Studio Inés on TikTok)
Dorothy from "Wizard of Oz"
Go for classic Dorothy in just a few simple steps! This costume is sure to be cute as ever. Don the iconic Dorothy-style gingham dress with some white knee-high tights, red Mary Janes, and a basket bag to achieve the costume.
Sharkboy and Lava Girl
Channel one of the best nostalgic movies with this Halloween costume idea designed for besties. You can choose between dressing up as Sharkboy or Lava Girl – either way, each look is easy to style. The Sharkboy costume embraces silver metallic garments and shark accessories, while the Lava Girl costume is all about red-hot reds and pinks. Here's what to buy if you want to get this TikTok look! (via styledbyava1 on TikTok)
Statue of Liberty and A Tourist
Yet another genius couples costume! This one takes inspiration from the concrete jungle and its famous landmarks. Dress up as Lady Liberty, and your partner can wear a touristy outfit to form a killer duo. The "I ❤️ NY" shirt is instrumental for the look, but they can also dress things up with a hat, a camera, and a button-up.
Serena and Blair from "Gossip Girl"
Get ready to gossip, girl. No, literally. This TikTok-inspired Halloween costume channels the TV icons, Serena and Blair from the Gossip Girlseries. It's the perfect idea for you and your best friend to dress up this Halloween! (via styledbyava1 on TikTok)
M3GAN
M3GAN took over our screens last year, so now it's time for her to take over Halloween. Dressing up as M3GAN for the holiday is made simple with a ready-to-wear costume and some easy accessories. In addition to the costume, you'll want a sandy blonde wig, white tights, and some pumps.
Scream
If this year's Halloween party leans more spooky, this costume is perfect. Plus, it's quite easy to put together if you're in a pinch for time. The Scream movies always get the people going, so opt for a stylish take on the iconic villain. Wear the recognizable mask with a black slip dress, black gloves, and shoes of your choice – then you're good to go.
Anna from "Freaky Friday"
You simply can't go wrong with a throwback costume. Take notes from Freaky Friday's Anna this year – it'll be an instantly recognizable costume! The skater aesthetic is made easy for this outfit with the help of low-rise army pants and a baseball tee.
Eloise
If you want to dress up a little cuter this Halloween, try a costume that emulates your favorite childhood characters! Eloise is one of our absolute faves. She's easy to dress up as, plus your costume is sure to be known by many others. Wear a black skirt with suspenders to start, then slip into a ruffled top and accessorize accordingly. Here's everything you'll need to go as Eloise!
