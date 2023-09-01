Freeform Unveils 31 Nights Of Halloween Lineup & It's Scary Good
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's time to get your pumpkin snacks and BOO-zy Halloween cocktails ready because Freeform just unveiled their lineup for 31 Nights of Halloween! I'm a total scream queen, so this makes me as giddy as a fall capsule collection does. Ever since my introduction to horror as a kid — I'm talking under the age of five — I've faithfully tuned into thriller and horror movie lineups each fall.
The great thing about Freeform's lineup is there's a movie that suits everyone's fear factor level. From slapstick comedies to our beloved Sanderson sisters, here's an overview of the schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween!
When does Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween lineup premiere?
Viewers will be able to start watching Freeform's spooktacular lineup beginning October 1. They take 31 Nights of Halloween seriously.
Here's a taste of what you can expect to see near or towards the beginning of their primetime slots!
October 1 — Hotel Transylvania
All Count Dracula wants to do is give his daughter Mavis the best birthday ever while sheltering her from harmful humans in Hotel Transylvania - but at what cost? Find out at 8:45 p.m. EST on Freeform.
October 2 — Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation
Set well after the events of the first film, Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation follows our goofy monsters as they take what's meant to be a vacation of a lifetime. But, secrets lurk in the crevices of the cruise ship. See what they are at 9:00 p.m. EST.
October 3 — Cruella
October 4 — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror follows the Simpsons down a twisted path of terror. Watch the sinister plots unfold starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.
October 5 — Monsters University
October 6 — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Okay, so maybe this is a morning movie rather than a primetime viewing, BUT I can't resist including everyone's fave vampire franchise! Watch The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at 10 a.m. EST...followed by the sequel. 😉
October 7 — The House With A Clock In Its Walls
When young Lewis goes to stay with his Uncle Jonathan following the tragic passing of his parents, he discovers more than he bargained in The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Watch the fun unfold at 11:30 p.m. EST on Freeform.
October 8 — The Craft
If you periodically hear yourself thinking or saying, "We are the weirdos Mister," you'll be thrilled to watch The Craft at 11:30 p.m. EST to see Sarah fully come into the powers she inherited from her mother.
October 9 — Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Watch the ever mysterious yet heartwarming Maleficent as she struggles to let Aurora come into her own, especially regarding love in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at 8:20 p.m. EST.
October 10 — Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge
Poor Marnie just can't catch a break but work is never done when there's magic involved. Join our favorite character as she races against time to undo what her grandma Aggie calls the Grey Spell at 9:00 p.m. EST.
October 13 — Hocus PocusHocus Pocus is where the world was first introduced to the infamous Sanderson sisters. Relive key moments from this beloved movie - like when Max lights the black candle - at 6:50 p.m. EST!
October 14 — The Incredibles 2
The Incredibles are back at it again in The Incredible 2 but this time the roles are reversed. While Helen goes off to take down the Screenslaver, Bob is left to manage the kids and household. Watch the hilarity unfold at 8:15 p.m. EST.
October 15 — Goosebumps 2
R.L. Stine's book of horrors is back in Goosebumps 2. Follow Sonny Quinn and his friend Sam Carter as they feverishly work to put an end to what they unlocked at 11:50 p.m. EST.
October 19 — The Sorcerer's Apprentice
At 8:25 p.m. EST you'll be learning a thing or two about what it takes to be a sorcerer's apprentice. Join Dave Stutler as he trains under Balthazar Blake and eventually helps defeat evil wizardry in The Sorcerer's Apprentice.
October 20 — Aladdin
Watch Aladdin go from a smooth-talking con artist to someone who gains respect in the live action version of Aladdin at 8:00 p.m. EST.
October 21 — Little Shop Of Horrors
Seymour's noble decision to take in a seemingly harmless plant takes him down the path of no return in Little Shop of Horrors. You can watch this cult classic at 11:30 p.m. EST.
October 22 — Encanto
At 7:35 p.m. EST you'll be able to watch Freeform's premiere of Encanto! Watch as the Madrigals' magical life is turned upside down when protagonist Mirabel sees cracks in their foundation.
October 25 — The Haunted Mansion
Follow the Evers family as they go on an adventure of a lifetime during a family trip detour. The Haunted Mansion starts at 9:00 p.m. EST on Freeform.
October 29 — Addam's Family Values
October 30 — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I know it's a repeat, but listen...Hotel Transylvania movies are honestly really fun! Catch it again at 9 p.m. EST!
October 31 — Hocus Pocus
If you missed out on Hocus Pocus the first time around, don't worry! This Halloween classic is set to air again on Halloween night at 8:50 p.m. EST!
Click here for the full lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween and check out the official trailer below!
Watch the official trailer for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
I love that Freeform isn't leaving any stone unturned with their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. Come October, I'll be curled up on the couch with a cozy throw blanket and snacks while binge watching all of my favorites.
What are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.