Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Has "Commitment To Growth" After Anniversary Post Backlash

Kristen Bell loves her husband. Ahead of the premiere of Nobody Wants This season 2 on Netflix, and after sharing a post celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary to Dax Shepard, the actress got honest about their relationship — and about why she's glad her husband is in the same industry.

"I am glad I chose my husband, because he has a commitment to growth at all times," the actress said on Andy Cohen Live. "I don't like the idea that you're like looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else."

Are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together? View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) Yes, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are still together — and they just shared their 12th wedding anniversary! Kristen posted about the milestone on Instagram, saying, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'" The comments were flooded with people laughing at the joke (including the official Dateline account, who commented "Screenshotted."), but other Instagram users weren't amused. "Is this... supposed to be funny?" a second comment reads, while another says, "Domestic violence isn’t a joke."

While comedy is a part of both Kristen's onscreen and IRL romances, she revealed in the Andy Cohen interview just how much work goes into maintaining a relationship. "If you find two people that are like, 'Yeah, we're gonna make this work,' and that means we're gonna compromise constantly, and those compromises should work well for both of us," she continues. "And sometimes it's gonna ebb and sometimes it's gonna flow, but we're not gonna have checks and balances because we're gonna realize it's not me against you, it's us against the world."

"I feel like my real-life husband and I are 'opposites attract,'" she adds in an interview with People. "But that doesn't mean we couldn't make it work, or didn't want to make it work. It just meant we did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we're probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything — and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions."

