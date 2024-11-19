Wait, Did Dax Shepard Really Just Ask Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo About Going To The Bathroom?
The Wicked moviepress tour has been a truly beautiful thing to witness. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo have cried in almost every interview because of how much they love their characters and each other, and it seems like working on this project really did heal something in them. So, after the sincerity of their interviews, I was really taken aback when I learned Dax Shepard had Cynthia Erivo on his Armchair Expert podcast...and chose to ask her about going to the bathroom?
Keep reading for what Dax Shepard had to say and, like me, wonder why he asked it in the first place.
On an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard asked Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo if her famously long nails make it difficult to wipe when she goes to the bathroom. “I knew you would ask that,” Cynthia responds, saying “no one’s afraid” to ask such an intimate question.
“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” she says. “You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”
When he asked if she was annoyed or offended by the question, Cynthia admits she's "annoyed by it."
“I'm, like, 'Come on, guys,' ” she says. “But I get it, but it's also, like, ‘I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know…'"
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The actress has proved she's nothing if not honest this fall, going viral for saying "thank goodness" the actresses who auditioned with her for Glinda didn't land the role and for vocalizinghow much a fan edit of the Wicked movie poster offended her (she later admitted she should have texted her friends instead of posting on social media).
Now, this question was very weird to me for a few reasons. Not only does it have nothing to do with the film, but Dax asking Cynthia about her bathroom habits gives me a similar feeling to the one I got watching that male interviewer ask Scarlett Johansson about her underwear during Avengers: Age of Ultron press. Just...what is the reason? Plus, the fact Cynthia has also been vocal about how much she values her nails as a part of Black culture only makes the question (and the fact the nails feel like, no pun intended, the butt of the joke) weirder.
"Here’s the thing," Cynthia tells Dax before switching topics. "There are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping." Get 'em girl!
What did you think about this Armchair Expert interview with Dax Shepard and Cynthia Erivo? Let us know in the comments and read up on The Latest Wicked: Part Two News!
