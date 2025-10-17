Leighton Meester Just Revealed The SWEETEST Reason She Loves Working With Husband Adam Brody

Nobody Wants This season 2 is dropping on Netflix on October 23, and the cast showed up for a star-studded red carpet premiere — including guest star Leighton Meester. IRL, the Gossip Girl actress is married to the Hot Rabbit himself, Adam Brody, and when she was asked why she loves working with her life partner, Leighton's answer literally melted my heart.

Here's why Leighton Meester loves working with Adam Brody — on Nobody Wants This and beyond!

@varietymagazine ♬ original sound - Variety #LeightonMeester says working with husband #AdamBrody on " #NobodyWantsThis On the red carpet for Nobody Wants This season 2, Leighton Meester revealed why "it's just so nice" to go to work with Adam Brody. "It's kind of like just getting, for the most part, to hang out with the person that you really like," she tells Variety. "And then also to be creative with each other — it's just lovely." And when she confirms they're "just happy," she continues that, "There ain't nothing wrong with it. It's good." Leighton is one of my favorite people I've ever talked to, and I love seeing her shine onscreen!

If that's not cute enough, Adam Brody revealed on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast that he was “smitten instantly” with Leighton when he met her, and the rest of the Gossip Girl cast, at an LA deli. "I couldn't get a total read because, even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen,” Brody added. "Yeah, she was perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points.” Leighton might have been "elusive" and "aloof" after their first meeting, but this really just reinforces the idea that everything works out the way it's supposed to — and that you can't accidentally scare the right person away.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for all the pop culture & celebrity news you don't want to miss.