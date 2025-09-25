Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This show just gets better & better! 😍

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Trailer: Meet Leighton Meester's Hilarious New Character

nobody wants this cast
Netflix
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleSep 25, 2025
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

Any Nobody Wants This season 2 news is good news — but Leighton Meester joining the cast is possibly the best update we could ever hope for! Variety reported that the Gossip Girl actress will appear on the show, and she's playing a character that we're sure will add plenty of laughs to the already very funny series.

Leighton's husband (Adam Brody, duh) gave a breakout performance in the show last year. From his instant chemistry with Kristen Bell (that KISS) to the unique relationship the the show portrayed, it was very clear fans couldn't get enough of it. And now, they'll get an extra dose of excitement with Leighton coming along for the ride. Let's get into it!

Here's everything we know about Leighton Meester joining Nobody Wants This season 2!

Is there a season 2 of Nobody Wants This?

Yes, Nobody Wants This season 2 is coming so soon! The show was renewed for a second season in October 2024 and we're grateful. On September 25, they dropped the trailer and we finally got a look at Leighton's character Abby.

Is Leighton Meester going to be on Nobody Wants This?

leighton meester nobody wants this

Netflix

On February 20, 2025 Variety reported that Leighton Meester is officially joining Nobody Wants This season 2 alongside actor Miles Fowler. According to the article, Leighton's playing a character named Abby, an "Instagram mommy influencer" who used to be middle school BFFs with Joanne (Kristen Bell). We can't WAIT to see how that hilarity ensues — and how Adam Brody gets roped into it all.

leighton meester nobody wants this season 2

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

This isn't the first time Leighton and Adam have appeared onscreen together before. Adam's actually appeared on several of Leighton's projects, including Single Parents, River Wild, and Good Cop/Bad Cop. They even co-starred in the 2014 film, Life Partners, alongside Gillian Jacobs (The Bear). Fingers crossed these two continue working on projects together for years to come!

In the meantime, we're counting down the days until Nobody Wants This season 2 finally drops — and we can see our fave couple on screen together again!

Who else is in the Nobody Wants This cast?

nobody wants this cast

Netflix

The Nobody Wants This season 2 cast includes:

  • Kristen Bell as Joanne
  • Adam Brody as Noah
  • Justine Lupe as Morgan
  • Timothy Simons as Sasha
  • Sherry Cola as Ashley
  • Leighton Meester as Abby
  • Jackie Tohn as Esther
  • Shiloh Bearman as Miriam
  • Emily Arlook as Rebecca
  • Stephanie Faracy as Lynn
  • Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
  • Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan
  • Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy
  • Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah
  • Miles Fowler as Lenny
  • Seth Rogen
  • Kate Berlant

Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 2?

nobody wants this season 2 netflix

Netflix

Nobody Wants This season 2 hits Netflix October 23, 2025! That means you can press play in just under a month.

What is Nobody Wants This season 2 about?

adam brody as noah

Netflix

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are officially in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, which means they're faced with just how different their lives actually are. And "the challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them," says the official Netflix synopsis.

How many episodes are in Nobody Wants This season 2?

Nobody Wants This episodes

Netflix

Nobody Wants This season 2 has 10 half-hour episodes:

  1. Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  2. Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  3. Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  4. Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  5. Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  6. Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  7. Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  8. Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  9. Season 2, Episode 9 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025
  10. Season 2, Episode 10 premieres on Netflix October 23, 2025

This post has been updated.

