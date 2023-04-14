South Asian Formal Wear Is Now In Nordstrom With Buzzy Brand Sani
For the first time ever, retail giant Nordstrom is carrying formal South Asian wedding clothing, and TBH it’s about time. Sani, the brand behind the formalwear, was founded by sisters Niki (a Brit + Co Selfmade Mentor) and Ritika Shamdasani when they realized how difficult it is to find formal wedding clothing for South Asian weddings in the U.S.
For many South Asian people in the U.S., especially women, shopping for appropriate formalwear is quite the ordeal. “Pre-Sani, we went from video calling our grandmother in India to ordering from eBay, all with zero success,” Niki said in an interview with Nordstrom. “With 80,000 Indian weddings in North America each year, we saw this as a problem and an opportunity.”
“So we decided to solve our needs, but it also became about connecting to the zeitgeist. The world is becoming more multicultural; you have hit shows like Never Have I Ever and yoga and turmeric lattes. But when it comes to South Asian culture and fashion, the conversation tends to center around cultural appropriation. Sani is about changing that focus to appreciation and authentically bringing South Asian culture to the world,” she added.
The brand aims to solve the cultural disconnect that can occur between South Asian Americans and their culture, through “increasing the visibility of South Asian craftsmanship and techniques” in the U.S. The brand uses traditional and high-quality craftsmanship and techniques when creating their pieces, and operates with ethical manufacturing partners, actively reduces inventory waste, and uses batch shipping to reduce their carbon footprint.
Sani currently sells a variety of loungewear, evening wear and accessories, from lehengas to dupattas, anarkalis and sarees, through their website and Nordstrom.
Shop some of our favorite pieces below.
The Naya Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Gharara with Dupatta ($570)
This rich rust color is radiant, and the embellishments are everything!
The Raz Floral Embroidered One-Shoulder Lehenga with Dupatta ($420)
The delicate depatta is so dreamy with this look! Plus, we always love a one-shoulder moment!
The Rani Beaded Palazzo Set ($460)
Draping like this is to die for! And on top of that? It has pockets!
The Anjali Metallic Embroidered Anarkali with Dupatta ($460)
This royal blue look is giving regal, and we're really into it! The embroidery is hand-stitched, and every order is made with sustainability in mind.
The Embroidered Lounge Set in Green ($130)
From the color to the design, we're so down for this 'fit. Adding to cart ASAP!
We cannot wait to see what Sani does next, and look forward to more inclusivity and diversity within the aisles of large department stores like Nordstrom.
