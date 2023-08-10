How To Recreate TikTok's Latte Makeup Trend
It seems like TikTok introduces us to a new viral makeup trend every week. Sure, I've had a hard time understanding some trends (like the Tomato Girl and Strawberry Girl) but the latte makeup seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber isn't one of them — it gets a double thumbs-up from me! It's an attainable aesthetic anyone can wear, and gives major summer-to-fall vibes.
When considering all of this, it's hard for me to feign annoyance. Instead of doing that, I'd rather share why I think TikTok's viral latte makeup trend is so good, you'll want to recreate it.
What is latte makeup?
Similar to an actual latte, this makeup look focuses on brown and nude tones. It also aims to provide a natural glow for an overall bronzed goddess effect.
The actual name stems from content creator Rachel Rigler's viral TikTok video where she goes into depth about makeup looks that feature those warm and bronzy shades, and how she recreates it.
What color is latte in makeup?
Latte makeup uses browns and golds together to create a dimensional, warm, and glowy look!
Is latte a warm or cool color?
Like so many beauty trends, latte makeup is totally customizable for your features and skin tone. You can add cool things down with a blue-toned brown or add bronzy shades to warm everything up. Figure out which works better for you, or try something new every time!
How To Get A Summer Latte Makeup Look
Summer makeup is all about keeping things light and dewy.
- You'll want to start by using a lightweight primer followed by skin tint or medium-coverage foundation.
- From there, you can use a creamy contour to bring definition to your face. Lightweight bronzers will also do the trick!
- Next, use concealer that's a few shades lighter than your skin tone to highlight under your eyes.
- To set your face, you can use whatever powder you have at home, but translucent powder works best for this look.
- For your lips, reach for a '90s brown lip liner and a nude lipstick that works for your skin tone. Mist your face with setting spray and you'll be staring at a recreated version of the latte makeup look.
Below you'll find a few more quick latte makeup tutorials for different skin tones.
Summer Latte Makeup Tutorials
Focusing on bright neutrals that feature gold and brighter versions of brown, orange, and pink is perfect for summer. You also can't go wrong with glowy products for your base!
This latte makeup look really proves how well a brown glossy lip ties everything together!
How To Get A Fall Latte Makeup Look
It doesn't take much to recreate a fall version of this look. You'll want to follow the above steps while opting for a smoky brown eye along with a deeper brown lip. You can also opt for heavier products for more coverage once the weather cools down.
Choose cooler browns and auburns instead of bright oranges and pinks to add even more dimension. The difference will be subtle but noticeable.
Fall Latte Makeup Tutorials
Choosing eyeshadow, bronzer, and a lip color that have similar undertones (like cooler shades with a blue undertone vs. warmer shades with a yellow undertone) will tie your look together even more.
If you want to lean into the fall latte makeup trend without being too heavy-handed, you can still achieve that smokey eye without piling on too many other products. This tutorial (featuring a lighter base and nude lip) is the proof!
Products To Help You Recreate The Latte Makeup Trend
Image via E.l.f. Cosmetics
E.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($10)
Image via Danessa Myricks Beauty
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Tint Foundation with Peptides + Ceramides ($36)
Image via Selfridges
Morphe Brow Cream, Latte ($10)
Image via Target
E.l.f. Bite Size Eyeshadow - I Love You a Latte ($3)
Image via Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick, Always Sunny ($26)
Image via Ulta Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Rose Latte ($24)
Image via Colourpop
Colourpop Latte Run Pressed Powder Blush ($12)
Image via CVS
NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream, Pancake Stacks ($8)
Image via Dose of Colors
Dose of Colors Catching Feelings Velvet Mousse Lip Duo, Soft Brown ($29)
Because this look is so easy to achieve, I'll be somewhere wearing latte makeup with every outfit for the rest of 2023.
Do you think you'll recreate the viral TikTok latte makeup trend? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Pinterest for more makeup inspiration!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Adrienne Andersen/Pexels
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.