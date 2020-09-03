These Labor Day Sales Are the Perfect Excuse to Refresh Your Home for Fall
Labor Day weekend is here and that means sales galore as we enter the final days of summer. Prep your home for a fall refresh with new bedding, cute storage, fresh art, and kitchen essentials. We've rounded up some of our favorite retailers who are offering great discounts if you're in the market for something new for the home. Check them out!
We love Society6 for a good positive-thinking print and other home decor items. Get 30% on everything, including this Yeah! art print by Subliming.
You can make a big difference without spending a ton by upgrading your planters, now 30% off at West Elm. WE is having a sale on all the things with up to 70% off.
We're fans of Urban Outfitters home as much as we are of UO fashion. Check out select home items on sale, like this top-rated Greenery Duvet Set.
Pottery Barn is offering 30% off rugs, like this pretty-in-pink Kenyan Handwoven Synthetic Rug, plus the more you spend on everything else you save with code SAVEMORE.
Give your WFH desk an upgrade with this brass desk lamp/phone charger. Wayfair is offering up to 70% off and free shipping over $35.
Get an extra 15% off at Birch Lane and get organized with this Evonne 2-Piece Pine Solid Wood Floating Shelf.
At Joss & Main, take 15% everything, including this colorful Harmon Swoop Arm Upholstered Wingback Headboard (it comes in 10 fun colors).
Brooklinen has some of the best eco-sheets out there. Score 15% off everything, including the Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle.
Get up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, towels (like this navy set), rugs, and home décor from Crane & Canopy 9/3 through 9/7.
Been cooking a lot at home these days? Stock up on a new set of Cook N Home Stainless Steel 12-piece Cookware Set and more during the Overstock Labor Day sale.
Prep for warm soups and stews this fall with Le Creuset - Sur La Table is having an up to 50% sale through Monday. Here are 12 Dutch Oven recipes to make in your new Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven shown above.
Stock up on storage baskets and clear away the summer clutter. Bed Bath & Beyond is having an up to 50% sale.
Refresh the kid's room with adorable personalized pillows from Minted. Get 15% off baby and kids and wedding.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.