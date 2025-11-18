Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Landman' Season 2

Here's your full guide to all the Landman season 2 episodes.

premiered on November 16 with a truly memorable, and it might have you wondering: How many episodes are in season 2 of? Well, I've got all the info you need on the new show so that you can just enjoy watching Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the rest of the cast duke it out onscreen.

How many episodes are in season 2 of Landman? Landman season 2 will have 10 episodes, including the premiere on November 16, so the new season will take us right into 2026. Here's the full schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premieres November 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premieres November 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premieres December 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

Where can I watch Landman season 2? Paramount+ Landman season 2 is currently airing every Sunday on Paramount+.

Is there a second episode of Landman? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Yes, the second episode of Landman season 2 will air on November 23, 2025. After the first episode showed off Cami taking power, Angela and Tommy having a heart-to-heart, and Cooper finding a lot of oil, things are only going to get more interesting from here.

Who's in the Landman cast? Paramount+ The Landman season 2 cast includes: Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris

as Angela Norris Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

as Cooper Norris Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

as Rebecca Falcone Paulina Chávez as Ariana

as Ariana Demi Moore as Cami Miller

as Cami Miller Andy Garcia as Galino

as Galino Sam Elliott

Stefania Spampinato

Where is Landman filmed? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Landman season 2 filmed across Texas and Oklahoma. They filmed in places like Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Landman season 2, and check out our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more news!