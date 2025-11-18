Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Taylor Sheridan is back.

Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Landman' Season 2

landman season 2 episodes
Paramount+
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 18, 2025
Landman season 2 premiered on November 16 with a truly memorable first episode, and it might have you wondering: How many episodes are in season 2 of Landman? Well, I've got all the info you need on the new show so that you can just enjoy watching Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the rest of the cast duke it out onscreen.

Here's your full guide to all the Landman season 2 episodes.

How many episodes are in season 2 of Landman?

Landman season 2 will have 10 episodes, including the premiere on November 16, so the new season will take us right into 2026. Here's the full schedule:

  1. Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025
  2. Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premieres November 23, 2025
  3. Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premieres November 30, 2025
  4. Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premieres December 7, 2025
  5. Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025
  6. Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025
  7. Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025
  8. Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026
  9. Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026
  10. Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

Where can I watch Landman season 2?

landman season 2 episode 1

Paramount+

Landman season 2 is currently airing every Sunday on Paramount+.

Is there a second episode of Landman?

landman season 2

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Yes, the second episode of Landman season 2 will air on November 23, 2025. After the first episode showed off Cami taking power, Angela and Tommy having a heart-to-heart, and Cooper finding a lot of oil, things are only going to get more interesting from here.

Who's in the Landman cast?

demi moore in landman

Paramount+

The Landman season 2 cast includes:

  • Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
  • Ali Larter as Angela Norris
  • Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
  • Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris
  • Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone
  • Paulina Chávez as Ariana
  • Demi Moore as Cami Miller
  • Andy Garcia as Galino
  • Sam Elliott
  • Stefania Spampinato

Where is Landman filmed?

landman episodes

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman season 2 filmed across Texas and Oklahoma. They filmed in places like Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Landman season 2, and check out our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more news!

