Taylor Sheridan is back.
Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Landman' Season 2
Here's your full guide to all the Landman season 2 episodes.
How many episodes are in season 2 of Landman?
Landman season 2 will have 10 episodes, including the premiere on November 16, so the new season will take us right into 2026. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premieres November 23, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premieres November 30, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premieres December 7, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026
Where can I watch Landman season 2?
Paramount+
Landman season 2 is currently airing every Sunday on Paramount+.
Is there a second episode of Landman?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Yes, the second episode of Landman season 2 will air on November 23, 2025. After the first episode showed off Cami taking power, Angela and Tommy having a heart-to-heart, and Cooper finding a lot of oil, things are only going to get more interesting from here.
Who's in the Landman cast?
Paramount+
The Landman season 2 cast includes:
- Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
- Ali Larter as Angela Norris
- Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
- Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris
- Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone
- Paulina Chávez as Ariana
- Demi Moore as Cami Miller
- Andy Garcia as Galino
- Sam Elliott
- Stefania Spampinato
Where is Landman filmed?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Landman season 2 filmed across Texas and Oklahoma. They filmed in places like Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.
