Today, January 7, Netflix finally announced when their hit series Beef would return for season 2. Without a doubt, the best TV shows of 2023 included the emotional end to the Succession saga, as well as the beginning of my attachment to Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us, but the one show I never saw coming was Beef.



The series picked up awards left and right (hello Emmys and SAG Awards!), and thank goodness, we don't have to say goodbye just yet because Beef season 2 is officially on its way! You might be wondering, 'Isn't Beef a limited series?' It was supposed to be — but the internet's obsession pushed Netflix to renew it.

Before you catch up on the best new TV shows of 2025, here's everything we know about Beef season 2 before it drops on Netflix in 2026.

When is Beef season 2 coming out? Andrew Cooper/Netflix Beef season 2 is coming to Netflix on April 16, 2026.

Will there be a season 2 of Beef? Andrew Cooper/Netflix Yes, we're getting a Beef season 2! After waiting to hear whether the show would be back for another installment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news on October 22.

Who's in the Beef season 2 cast? Mike Coppola/Arturo Holmes/Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI This is the craziest part of all: Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will play one of the feuding couples, with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan as the other. This is an absolutely insane cast to see onscreen together, and I cannot wait to see how they balance soft-spoken, graceful moments with over-the-top drama. Beef season 2 is going to be as good as its predecessor — if not better. So far, the full cast includes: Charles Melton

Cailee Spaeny

Oscar Isaac

Carey Mulligan

What is Beef season 2 about? Andrew Cooper/Netflix THR also reports that Beef season 2 will follow a young couple (assuming that's Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) who sees a crazy fight between their boss and his wife, “triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

How many episodes are in Beef season 2? Andrew Cooper/Netflix Beef season 2 will feature eight 30-minute episodes. The first season has 10 episodes.

Where can I watch Beef? Andrew Cooper/Netflix You can watch all ten episodes of Beef season 1 on Netflix now! You can also watch Unpacking BEEF | Inside the Season Finale and Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Break Down A Scene From BEEF on YouTube for the behind-the-scenes info you've been craving.

