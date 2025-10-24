Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Taylor Sheridan's Dramatic 'Landman' Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped — Watch It Here!

By Chloe Williams​Oct 24, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

The Landman season 1 finale left fans with a shocking ending — and plenty of questions. In addition to wondering if Monty made it out alive and how Tommy and Galino could possible work together, I had one question that feels more important than anything else: Will there be a season 2 for Landman? This is one new TV show I want to last forever!

Here's everything you need to know about about Landman season 2, premiering on Paramount+ soon, and the first look at the show.


Is there a trailer for Landman season 2?

Yes! The final Landman season 2 trailer dropped on October 24, 2025 — and it does NOT disappoint. It's clear that this season picks up right where last season left off, full of drama (hate to see Cami stressed), determination (Tommy isn't going down without a fight), and danger (forget Chekov's gun — that's Chekov's oil explosion).

Where can I watch Landman season 2?

Landman season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ November 16, 2025.

How many episodes are in Landman season 2?

Season 1 released new episodes every week, and according to Google, the second season follows that same 10-episode pattern. Here's when you can expect each installment:

  1. Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premieres November 16, 2025
  2. Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premieres November 23, 2025
  3. Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premieres November 30, 2025
  4. Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premieres December 7, 2025
  5. Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025
  6. Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025
  7. Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025
  8. Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026
  9. Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026
  10. Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

What is Landman season 2 about?

Landman season 2 has a lot of cliffhangers to account for. Namely what Tommy and Galino's relationship will look like moving forward — and according to this first look picture (and the trailer) we officially know that Monty really did die.

“The cartel and the oil industry are kind of these odd neighbors living side by side in West Texas,” co-creator Christian Wallace tells Variety. “Now Andy’s character is thinking he is going to make a change and utilize that proximity in a way that could benefit him.”

Has Sam Elliott joined the cast of the second season of Landman?

Yes, Sam Elliot is in Landman season 2!

Who's in the Landman cast?

The Landman season 2 cast includes:

  • Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
  • Ali Larter as Angela Norris
  • Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
  • Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris
  • Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone
  • Paulina Chávez as Ariana
  • Demi Moore as Cami Miller
  • Andy Garcia as Galino
  • Sam Elliott
  • Stefania Spampinato

Where did they film Landman Season 2?

Landman season 2 is filming across Texas and Oklahoma, including Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.

What have the Landman cast and creator said about season 2?

Billy Bob Thornton was feeling hopeful before the official season 2 announcement. "Usually shows that are this successful, they’d do it again," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I can only imagine that they would, but I don’t know for sure."

Creator Christian Wallace also went on the record, and revealed how excited he is to explore the ever-evolving relationship between Tommy and Galino. "I would be excited to see Andy and Billy continue acting together because they’re just such an incredible duo — both obviously just great actors and so fun to watch," he tells TV Insider. "As far as Andy’s storyline, what I would hope to see is just what it looks like to have in the cartel a very savvy, smart businessman who happens to be in an illegal business, working alongside Tommy in this legitimate business, and both the rewards and the complications that could bring to both men. I think that would be a fascinating thing to watch play out."

And after Demi Moore's passionate monlogue in the finale (and THAT Golden Globes speech), he promises that, "if the show were to go forward, I think everyone involved would love to see more of Cami and more of Demi."

Will Landman have a season 2?

Yes, we're getting a Landman season 2, and it'll be here before you know it! The show was renewed for a second season in March of 2025.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Landman season 2, and read up on the other January TV shows to watch this month.

This post has been updated.

