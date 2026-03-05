Why 'Yellowstone' Fans Are Flocking to Paramount+ This March

If your watchlist has been looking a little dry lately, Paramount+ is about to fix that. The streamer is loading up March with buzzy new series, addictive true-crime docs, and a few comfort-movie favorites you’ll absolutely want to revisit. Translation: cancel your plans, because your couch just became the best seat in the house.

From new dramas set in the same rugged world that made Yellowstone a phenomenon to an underrated rom-com that deserves a rewatch, these are the Paramount+ shows and movies we’re most excited to stream this March. Ready to start your next binge? Let’s get into it.

Here are the best shows & movies coming to Paramount+ this March!

IMDB The Madison At this point, it feels like Taylor Sheridan simply doesn’t know how to slow down. The powerhouse creator behind Yellowstone keeps expanding his TV universe, and his newest drama might be one of the most anticipated yet. The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as they navigate complicated family tensions set against the sweeping beauty of Montana. With Sheridan’s track record for high-stakes storytelling and cinematic Western landscapes, expectations are sky-high for this one. If you’re still mourning the end of Yellowstone, this could very well be your next obsession. The series premieres on Paramount+ March 14.

IMDB The Marshals If you thought the Yellowstone universe was finished expanding, think again. The newest spinoff, The Marshals, continues the high-stakes Western storytelling fans have come to expect from Taylor Sheridan. The series shifts focus to a group of U.S. Marshals tasked with maintaining order across the rugged American West, where justice often rides in on horseback and danger lurks around every corner. Expect the same sweeping landscapes, tense showdowns, and morally complex characters that made Yellowstone a cultural phenomenon. For fans of Sheridan’s gritty frontier dramas, this latest addition to the growing TV universe is shaping up to be another must-watch.

IMDB FBI True — Season 8 If gripping real-life crime stories are more your speed, FBI True returns for another season that dives deep into some of the most dangerous cases ever handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Through firsthand accounts and chilling details, the docuseries revisits the investigations that pushed agents to their limits. Fair warning: these stories are as intense as they are fascinating. Season 8 premieres on Paramount+ March 31.

Paramount Plus The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control This Paramount+ documentary tackles a topic that’s both urgent and deeply personal: gender disparities in health care. The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control explores the ongoing fight for medical equality and bodily autonomy with unflinching honesty. According to the official synopsis, the film “captures a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for complete health care equality at a time when bodily autonomy hangs in the balance.” Expect this one to spark conversation long after the credits roll.

IMDB A Bad Moms Christmas Sure, the holidays technically ended months ago — but some movies are funny enough to watch year-round. A Bad Moms Christmas falls firmly into that category. The comedy stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn as they try (and spectacularly fail) to keep their sanity while their own over-the-top mothers arrive for the holidays. If you’re in the mood for pure chaos and laughs, this one still delivers. You can stream it on Paramount+ starting March 1.

IMDB What If One of the most underrated rom-coms of the 2010s, What If deserves way more love than it gets. Starring Zoe Kazan and Daniel Radcliffe, the film explores the timeless question: can men and women really be just friends? Charming, witty, and surprisingly heartfelt, the movie has often been compared to When Harry Met Sally... for its smart take on modern relationships. If you’re craving a cozy, swoony watch, add this to your queue when it lands on Paramount+ March 1. Honestly, there’s so much dropping on Paramount+ this month that your watchlist might fill up fast. Between buzzy premieres and nostalgic favorites, March is shaping up to be a very good month to stay in and stream. So the real question is: what are you pressing play on first?

