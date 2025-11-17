The 'Landman' Season 2 Premiere Proves Taylor Sheridan Still Doesn't Know How To Write Women

Landman season 2 episode 1 drops us right back into the drama, intrigue, and politics of the oil business. Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is dealing with quite a lot after season 1 nearly cost him his life (and roped him into cartel business), but his stress peaks for just a moment when Cooper (Jacob Lofland) calls him with good news, and then waits a little too long to confirm his girlfriend Ariana (Paulina Chavez) is not about to make him a father.

Keep reading for the full recap of Landman season 2, episode 1 "Death and a Sunset," streaming on Paramount+ now.

The Norris family has plenty of money — and plenty of problems. Instead, Cooper reveals that in his own mining venture, he's really and truly struck gold ($10 million a year, to be precise). Money and influence are a pretty strong currency when it comes to getting Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) into college. She's trying her hardest to get into TCU, and tells the interviewer a huge deal breaker at her last school was that the cheerleaders and athletes weren't supposed to date, therefore preventing future generations from being the hottest they could be. I'm just going to let that sink in a moment. I will admit that her admissions interview had me laughing out loud, and it was so bad the interviewer wants to prevent Ainsley from attending...but ends up approving her acceptance as a walk-on to the cheer team. I hope we get plenty more interactions between Ainsley and the faculty because Michelle Randolph definitely has the comedy chops to add some seriously-needed levity to the upcoming episodes. But hopefully she develops some kind of hobby or extracurricular. After all, college is the place to find yourself!!

And will Taylor Sheridan ever figure out how to write women? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ But while Ainsley's able to coast into college, their family money doesn't help with all the family drama, and the Norris's end up having a memorable dinner that involves a massive fight, plates smashed against walls, and a really strange conversation around Angela's (Ali Larter) menstrual cycle that definitely sounds like it's written by a man. My one critique of Taylor Sheridan's shows time and time again is the way he writes women. It just makes me feel like he has a fundamental misunderstanding of the way the female mind works and, almost every time, it leaves me feeling pretty alienated as a viewer. And this conversation between Angela and Tommy is another one of those times where it feels like the episode is simultaneously insulting my intelligence and making our cycles the butt of a really strange joke. Like...it's 2025 we should have progressed past this. However, one scene that I loved in the episode belongs to none other than Cami Miller (Demi Moore).

Cami is stepping up — and not backing down. Paramount+ Cami is recovering from the loss of her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) and adjusting to her new role as the face of his oil company. No one's exactly thrilled about this turn of events, but Tommy (who truly bears the responsibility of the company) has her back, and it makes me love him even more. She takes a moment for herself in the bathroom before speaking to the company's investors, and ends up in a catty face-off with some younger women who just want a sugar daddy-sponsored vacation. Instead of Cami shutting down after the interaction, it gives her some fuel, and when she steps in front of the group, she doesn't hold back. “The only difference between me and Monty is I’m meaner,” she tells them. “Test me, and you will find out how much. Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your f—ing money.” Come on Cami!!!

And 'Landman' season 2 episode 1 changes the Norris family forever. Paramount+ Landman season 2 episode 1 ends by introducing a brand new character we're all assuming is Tommy's dad, played by Sam Elliott. He demands to watch the entire sunset, regardless of the schedule in his assisted living home, before learning "Dorothy passed." After his fight with Angela, Tommy gets a call that his mother died, so it looks like we could see a family reunion sooner rather than later.

How many episodes are in Landman season 2? Paramount+ There are 10 episodes in Landman season 2: Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premieres November 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premieres November 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premieres December 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

