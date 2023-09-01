24 Colorful Laptop Wallpapers To Brighten Your Workspace For Fall
Calling all corporate girl bosses! Are you * over * looking at the same generic background that everyone else has on their laptop screens? Does the lack of razzle-dazzle leave you feeling uninspired and well, bored? If you couldn’t help but nod your head a little, then this roundup of adorable laptop wallpapers is what you need in your life!
Spice up your workspace this September with these fun and colorful laptop wallpapers. Gone are the days when you have to look at canyons and various landscapes all day (unless that's your thing — no judgment!). Designed in-house by our very own Michelle Hua, these serotonin-boosting laptop wallpapers are sure to be just what you need to get through your days.
Flirty Florals
Whoever said that floral motifs are only for spring is just plain wrong! Keep the good days coming with these daisy-inspired backgrounds on your laptop screens.
Inspirational Quotes
Like Hannah Montana once said, everybody has those days. And when burnout starts knocking at our door, we need someone to remind us that we're still that girl — even if it's coming from our laptop wallpaper.
Girly Pop Graphics
Add a touch of personality to your workspace. Bright and beautiful patterns are the perfect accessory for any Mac or PC laptop monitor!
Cutesy Confetti
For the girlies who need a sprinkle or a *splash* of color in their lives!
