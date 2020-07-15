19 Creative Workspace Ideas for Couples
Whether you and your partner both work from home or you're constantly battling for space in one home office, creating a workspace that works for two can be a challenge. It isn't all pretty coffee mugs and matching Macs — you both need a functional, comfy and inspiring space to get your work done. With a little planning and a bit of compromise, you can achieve just that. Check out these 19 tips to pulling off an enviable home office for two with style and grace.
1. Art Pairs: Give your space a cohesive look with matching (but slightly different) art prints, like the Hermosa Blue I and Hermosa Blue II by LA-based designer Mike Sunu. Find more fine art print pairings on Minted to suit your couple style.
2. Matching Desks: In a small room, having both desks match can create a sense of unity. Use different chairs and lamps if you don't want it to be too matchy-matchy. (via Studio DIY)
3. Opposite Directions: If staring at each other from across your desks is proving to be too distracting, put the them on opposite sides of the room. (via Hey Wanderer)
4. Opposite Sides: Chances are, if you're both behind computer screens, it's pretty easy to forget there's another person working right across from you. Don't worry, you can still play footsie under the table. (via Sugar & Cloth)
5. Ikea Hack: Hack a large Ikea desk or table by adding two RAST dressers underneath a countertop to create a long desk with tons of storage —one dresser for each of you. (via PMQ for two)
6. Different Seating: Whether you're creating a workspace for the kids to do homework or for you and your work partner, everyone feels special when they get their own unique seat. (via Brit + Co)
7. Personal Touches: The thing to remember about home offices is that it is still your home, so have fun decorating the space and hang your fave art pieces or photos. (via Brit + Co)
8. Zen Space: Bring a little balance into your workspace with a desktop garden. Think of it as something to do during those never ending calls. (via Brit + Co)
9. Small Spaces: Even the tiniest home can have a dedicated workspace. This couple skipped monitors to create a little more desk storage. (via The Merrythought)
10. Casual and Cozy: With a couch or a comfy chair, your workspace can be so much more than just a desk. You'll be able to do your best thinking in colorful style. (via Brit + Co)
11. Corner Office: Nobody puts Baby in the corner… well, in this case, it's more than okay. Create two workspaces in one by using “leftover" nooks for built-ins. (via Grillo Designs)
12. Color Pop: Here, magnetic pom poms add some zest to a simple desk lamp. If you love the rainbow but don't know where to start, these bring instant color without the commitment. (via A Kailo Chic)
13. One Desk: If you get to work from home with your partner on a daily basis, try to create a space — no matter how small — that is dedicated solely to work stuff. That way, it's easier to call it quits at the end of the day and still have a life together. (via Dans Le Lakehouse)
14. To Each Their own: Keep your notebooks and planners from cluttering what little desk space you have with these custom bookends. (via Brit + Co)
15. A Living Wall: Don't underestimate the calming power of plants. Macrame planters and little terrariums may not be your style, but a living wall takes up no extra space and gives you the added bonus of something interesting to stare at. (via A Beautiful Mess)
16. Wall Calendar: Desktop versions aren't always convenient, and with a big one there's no chance you'll misread it from across the room. (via A Joyful Riot)
17. Brighten Up: If you're struggling to find a space to put those lamps, try hanging pendant lights above each work station instead. A little patterned wallpaper behind the desk doesn't hurt the vibe either. (via Brit + Co)
18. Desk Organization: Sharing any space is hard enough, but a desktop requires strategy and precision. Anything and everything that will help keep you organized is a must. (via Sugar & Cloth)
19. Add Some Fun: Nameplates are on trend right now, and they're a great way to add an element of whimsy to an otherwise serious space. You can also keep a confetti drawer to help celebrate your wins, but that's your call. (via Aww Sam)
Do you share a home office? How do you make room for his-and-her workspaces? Share with us @BritandCo!
This article has been updated from a previous post.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
