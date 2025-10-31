We'd all like to believe that the cast of our favorite show is one big family, but when you think about it, making a TV show really is just a job. I don't know about y'all but I don't keep in touch with my coworkers from 10 years ago too much, and it looks like the same can be said for Leighton Meester. The Gossip Girl star, who played Blair Waldorf on the hit CW show, just revealed which costars she actually keeps in touch with — and everyone's convinced that doesn't include Blake Lively.

Here's what Leighton Meester recently had to say about her Gossip Girl costars.

Does the Gossip Girl cast still talk? #leightonmeester #blakelively #blairwaldorf @selmadeninno_ lol the ending. from 10/30/2025 (credit: @The World’s First Podcast) #gossipgirl #dorota Selma Deninno @Selma DeNinno ♬ original sound - Selma Deninno During an appearance on The World's First Podcast, Leighton Meester revealed which Gossip Girl cast members she still keeps in touch with. "Amanda Setton [who played Penelope], she was on the show and she lives here in LA," Leighton says. "I just love her, she's a very, very dear friend...These women in particular just kind of, like, we were always together. That and Zuzanna [Szadkowski] who played Dorota. She is such a dear friend. I keep in touch with quite a few people. And then I'll see other people from time to time, but not as regularly." I think this is such a sweet update (especially since Blair and Dorota are so close in the show!), but viewers weren't so charmed. "They feel like mean girls trying to catch her and embarrass her, idk," one user commented, while another referenced the response to Leighton and Zuzanna's friendship, saying, "'You're close with her that's so cute' was so condescending as if the girl wasn't worthy of being close with Leighton."

Are Blake Lively and Leighton still friends? Viewers also pointed out the fact Leighton didn't mention Blake Lively's name — even after the hosts prompted her to confirm she didn't keep up with "everybody." Leighton and Blake played onscreen frenemies Blair and Serena throughout the run of the show (arguably the most iconic frenemies of all time), and after Blake Lively's It Ends With Us drama turned into a real-life legal battle and public backlash, it seems like everyone wants to know what her costars think of her. "Just ask the question you wanted to," another viewer commented, "Just ask if she still talks to Blake!!! That's what everyone wants to know." So are Blake Lively and Leighton still friends? We haven't gotten an official update from either actress, but for now it appears the internet has decided "it's basically saying she's not friends with Blake Lively and that's the tea!"

