Anyone who's watched Gossip Girl knows that Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) might be the golden girl, but the true queen bee of the whole show is Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). She's driven, cunning, and has a good head on her shoulders (at least, as much as you can when you're 16 and filthy rich). Well, I'm not the only one who loves Blair more than any other character on the show — and it looks like her story isn't over yet because Gossip Girl author Cecily Von Ziegesar is bringing us a brand new book all about the Upper East Side darling.

Here's the latest news on the brand new Blair Waldorf Gossip Girl book.

The 'Gossip Girl' sequel will bring Blair Waldorf into the 2020s. Warner Bros. TV The brand new Gossip Girl book will just be called Blair and it will follow "fan favorite Blair Waldorf’s Manhattan exploits," according to Deadline. And not only will it take us back into the world of the original series, but it's a true sequel that will open 20 years after the original series (which was originally published in 2002). And Deadline also reports that "it’s expected to follow the former NYC socialite as she returns to the Big Apple to climb her way back to the top of Upper East Side food chain." Blair is aiming for a summer 2027 release, and you better believe it's getting added to my beach read list ASAP. One of my favorite episodes of Gossip Girl is the first episode of season 2, which sees Serena, Blair, and the rest of the gang on the last day of summer vacation, so this story is just synonymous with summer for me. (Despite the fall, prep school setting).

And we're already daydreaming about the plot. Fans of the show who haven't read the book might be surprised to know that Blair Waldorf's romance with Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) is more or less exclusive to the TV series, so there's a good chance Blair will be single, will get back together with Nate, or could even finally strike up a romance with Chuck as adults. It looks like Alloy Entertainment will have movie and TV rights for the new book, but TBD on whether we'll see the new story onscreen (or whether Leighton Meester would step back into those iconic pumps).

What do you think about this new Gossip Girl news? Is Blair Waldorf your favorite character or do you have another go-to? Let us know in the comments!