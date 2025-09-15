Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Got Cozy On The 2025 Emmy's Red Carpet

Although The O.C.'s Seth & Summer and Gossip Girl's Chuck and Blair are THE teen drama couples, nothing made me happier than learning Adam Brody (Seth) and Leighton Meester (Blair) are actually married in real life. Despite the fact CW cast members Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr revealed the casts of these iconic shows would run into each other while filming, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester didn't actually meet on the Warner Bros. lot — they met at a restaurant! The couple has been married for over 10 years, and are just as cute as when they started dating.

Here's a full look back at Adam Brody & Leighton Meester's relationship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images September 14, 2025 — Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Hit The 2025 Emmy's Adam and Leighton stunned on the Emmy's red carpet in complementary outfits — Leighton wore a powder blue and pastel pink ombré dress while Adam rocked a light blue suit. But the coolest part of the night? This was Leighton's first Emmy's in 16 years!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images January 5, 2025 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester's Cute Date Night At The Golden Globes Adam Brody and Leighton Meester turned the Golden Globes into date night with their cute appearance on the red carpet. According to E! News, the Nobody Wants This star was nominated for the "Best Actor in a Television Series —Musical or Comedy" award so it makes sense he brought his real leading lady with him. Leighton Meester wore a gorgeous "lime-green sequin Versace dress" (via Elle) while Adam Brody wore a "green double-breasted tuxedo from Prada," (via Harper's Bazaar). However, the couple were doing more than looking stylish. They also opened up about whether or not we'll see them work together again. Though Adam Brody said a "dream project" isn't something they've thought about, he and Leighton Meester "always like to work together when it comes up (E! News). It's not surprising they're always asked if one of them wants to appear in each other's individual projects. Since they seem to have a great work relationship, Adam Brody said they "should come up with something" that makes perfect sense for them.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images September 24, 2024 — Adam Brody Admits He And Leighton Meester Don't Watch Their Shows Ahead of his new Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody told InStyle that he and Leighton don't watch Gossip Girl and The O.C. "Who knows, when our kids are older, if they want to, then maybe we'll take that trip with them." "We certainly talk about it," he continues. "Not the characters — I mean, occasionally — but more about the experiences...We do have a lot in common. In some ways, almost nobody could understand it more than her and vice versa. And a lot of people involved were the same people, so there's just a lot of overlap." In 2019, he admitted it was "a little embarrassing" to date as a teen star. "I guess love knows no bounds?" August 15, 2023 — Leighton Meester Feels "Lucky" In Her Position As A Mom Leighton told Brit + Co how her flexible career gives her time to be with her children. “When I was still nursing or my babies were still young, I had plenty of space and time to do that. And I know most women who are mothers don't have that opportunity at all,” she says. She also explained how she feels like her current career is "one of the luckiest positions that a mom could be [in].”

Noam Galai/Getty Images November 7, 2022 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Attend The Fleishman Is In Trouble Premiere Adam and Leighton proved they rule the red carpet at the premiere of Fleishman Is In Trouble. Leighton wore a deep brown velvet dress while Adam chose a dark green suit. September 2020 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Have Their Second Child Adam confirmed Leighton had given birth to their second child in September 2020. "I have a new kid," he said during Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular (via People). "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." "It's been pretty magical," he said in October 2020. "To be more or less quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits. You've gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful." "I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father," Leighton told Access Hollywood in March 2022. "He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images August 20, 2019 — Adam Brody Dishes On His Private Relationship With Leighton Meester In an interview with GQ ahead of his movie Ready or Not, Adam explained why he keeps his relationship with Leighton so under cover. "She's more inherently private than I am," he says. "I don't seek publicity, but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me. We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not sh—ing on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us." And at the premiere for Ready or Not, Adam and Leighton made a rare carpet appearance with Leighton wearing a gorgeous champagne satin dress with purple flowers. "Me and my hero," she said on Instagram. May 8, 2019 — Adam Brody Appears On Leighton Meester's Single Parents Adam Brody and Leighton Meester might keep their relationship private, but when they go public, they go public. Case in point: Adam's appearance on Leighton's ABC sitcom Single Parents! Leighton played Angie for two seasons while Adam appeared as Angie's deadbeat boyfriend Derek. "He’s my best friend," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he’s the best in everything."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions March 2017 — Leighton Meester Reveals Early Crush On Adam Brody “When his show came out, I think I was just like ‘I don’t want to watch that show, it’s a teenage show,' even though I was sixteen but all my friends watched it,” she said on Access Hollywood. “I think maybe I thought he was cute. I remember he was a screensaver of one of my best friends when we were like seventeen. I saw it from afar. Her [screensaver] kind of changed every week, but I was like, 'Who is that?'” She also says her and Adam were “meant to be.” Swoon! August 4, 2015 — Leighton Meester Gives Birth To Her First Child With Adam Brody This celeb couple ended the summer of 2015 on a high note — by welcoming their first child! Arlo Day was born on August 4, 2015. Leighton told Refinery29 in 2017, "I am very proud of that area of my life," while reiterating she doesn't talk about the then-toddler. June 8, 2014 — Leighton Meester And Adam Brody Make Their Red Carpet Debut The two stars made their red carpet debut at 2014 Tony Awards, during Leighton's run in Of Mice and Men on Broadway. Leighton wore a gorgeous white Antonio Berrardi gown with Old Hollywood waves, while Adam dressed in a black suit.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images February 2014 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Secretly Get Married Leighton Meester and Adam Brody got married in February 2014, a year after they started dating. "It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends," according to an E! News source. "It was beautiful." Adam later went on to tell The Jess Cagle Show, that they "actually got married very fast after we started dating." "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us," he says. "I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually. I was excited ... when it came together, when I met the right person." November 20, 2013 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Get Engaged Adam and Leighton must have known they wanted to spend their lives together pretty early on in their relationship because the couple got engaged before Thanksgiving!

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Relationship Timeline ATO Pictures June 26, 2013 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Make Their Official Debut As A Couple After they were spotted getting dinner in February, and they wrapped on their movie Life Partners in the spring, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester made their official event debut in June at the premiere of Adam Brody's movie Some Girl(s). 2011 — Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Meet Ahead Of Filming The Oranges Leighton and Adam officially met in 2011 (four years after The O.C.'s final season and Gossip Girl's first season) while filming The Oranges. The film follows two families who have to deal with the fallout of the Wallings' patriarch having an affair with the Ostroffs' daughter. "I was on The O.C., and that was coming to an end, and Gossip Girl was starting. Josh Schwartz produced both shows," Adam said during an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast. "The first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter's [in Los Angeles], and I lived at Canter's for, like, my entire 20s. I was leaving, and he introduced all of us and then [I] bumped into her, like, two or three times over the next couple of years. "Then we did this movie together, The Oranges," he continued. "We didn't get together until about a year after that movie, when I was single." He later told Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley that he was "smitten instantly" with Leighton. Sweet!

This post has been updated.