Rachel Bilson Is Just As Happy With The Adam Brody Obsession As You Are
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
With the frenzy surrounding Netflix's Nobody Wants This (and Adam Brody's Hot Rabbi), I'm in the mood to rewatch all of the The O.C., if just to see Adam again. After all, Seth Cohen's witty, snarky personality is arguably the best part of the show. Well, I'm not the only one who loves seeing the "Adam Brody Renaissance" — his TV dad Peter Gallagher and his TV girlfriend Rachel Bilson do too!
- Nobody Wants This has introduced Adam Brody to a whole new generation.
- The O.C. star (and Adam's TV dad) Peter Gallagher says he's "proud of him all the time."
- Rachel Bilson agrees the Adam Brody Renaissance has "always been there."
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
During the opening night of his Broadway show Left on Tenth, Peter Gallagher told People just how proud he was of Adam Brody. “I wouldn’t go as far as being a proud dad, and I haven't seen the show, but I'm proud of him all the time as his friend and former TV dad,” he says. “And I'm not surprised at all [about the Adam Brody renaissance]. He's so talented and I'm glad he's still doing his thing.”
Despite the fact The O.C. is over 20 years old, Peter's character Sandy still gets my award for "Best TV Dad." He's so genuinely funny, but he also cares so deeply about Seth, his wife Kirsten, and their adoptive son Ryan. And when People asked what from the show has stuck with him, Peter admitted, “I just remember hearing Chrismukkah for the first time and thinking, ‘That’s brilliant. I think that’s gonna stick,’ and it did."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rachel Bilson (who played Seth's girlfriend Summer and dated Adam IRL from 2003-2006) said in an interview with People earlier in October that she's pretty sure the Adam Brody Renaissance has "always been there," adding “I mean, he is awesome. He's the best.”
All I have to ask is, have y'all seen him in Shazam!? (He looked hot, okay bye.)
Nobody Wants This has proven Adam is one of the best around, and I couldn't agree more! But more important than my opinion? His wifeLeighton Meester! The Gossip Girl star told The Hollywood Reporterin 2019 just how much she enjoys spending time with him on set. (The two actors have appeared in projects like Single Parents, The Oranges, and River Wild together).
"He’s my best friend," she said in the interview. "I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he’s the best in everything." Swoon!
