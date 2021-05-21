Top 10 "Vaxication" Destinations, According to Kayak
Travel is back on (yay!) but with restrictions. As we slowly ease back into tourist mode, we're closely tuning into where we can and can't go and the local rules of all possible destinations, which may be different from the U.S. To help narrow down our search, Kayak has rounded up the most-searched cities that are now open to vaccinated U.S. citizens. If you decide to hop a plane this summer, check them out but don't forget to pack your vax card and plenty of masks to keep everyone safe. Bon voyage!
San Jose, Costa Rica
Rainforests and jungle and beaches (oh my!) are just a hop/skip/jump away from San Jose. Before you go: you'll need to buy insurance and a health pass 48 hours before you arrive. Check updates on local restrictions here.
Athens, Greece
Stunning ruins and cafe culture await! Local museums and outdoor dining are officially open, making Athens more desirable than most in Europe. (Although Dubrovnik (searches up 205%), Zurich (searches up 167%), Prague (searches up 144%) and Reykjavik (searches up 144%) are looking good too). Before you go, check local restrictions here.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
The travel bug has us itching for island travel in a big way. With mountains, rainforests and reef-lined beaches, plus rich Caribbean culture, Jamaica is just the place to give us a scratch. Before you go, check out what local officials expect from travelers.
Aruba
A Caribbean island with a Dutch twist makes Aruba another fave for vaxinationers. Before you go, check out their latest Traveler Health Requirements.
The Bahamas
Lounge all day on pink sand beaches or get active underwater on one of the16 major Bahaman islands. Just check their latest guidelines before you pack your swimsuit.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Iceland was a popular destination before the pandemic and is still going strong, especially since Icelanders responded swiftly to the spread of COVID-19. You'll need to take a (free) COVID test upon arrival but the small island nation is open to vaccinated tourists.
Cairo, Egypt
This beautiful ancient city and the pyramids in Giza nearby are open to masked and vaccinated travelers (or you must take a test upon arrival). Just be cautious by checking local restrictions before you go.
